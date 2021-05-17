If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you one of the many, many people out there who thought smart home gadgets were going to be another fly-by-night trend when they first started to emerge? Don’t worry, we all make mistakes. We can still remember all the hot takes we read after the first CES event that was dominated by smart home devices. Who wants a connected coffee maker? Why would anyone need to turn off a lamp with a phone?

Well, at this point we can safely say that smart home gadgets are clearly not a fad. In fact, the exact opposite is most definitely the case — you can find pretty much anything and everything with built-in connectivity these days, and smart gadgets aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Whether you’re new to the smart home gadget space or your home is already littered with connected devices, there are always cool new things being released all the time. On top of that, long-time best-sellers are constantly being discounted over at Amazon, so something you passed up before might be a steal right now while it’s on sale. In this post, we’ve rounded up 10 different deals on smart home devices that Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of right now.

Today's Top Deal Amazon gift cards are perfect for anyone — new customers get $15 credit on $50+ with this special coupon! Price:$25-$200+ Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: GIFTCARD2021 Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs everyone loves so much have been best-sellers for as long as we can remember, and they have about 20,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. They also retail for $27 in packs of four, which is about as much for a 4-pack as you’ll pay for a single smart plug from a top brand. Pick up a 4-pack right now at Amazon with the coupon code ECHE76M7, and you’ll pay just $4.72 per plug. That happens to be the lowest price of all time for this listing!

Oh, and what about the insanely popular MyQ smart garage door opener? It’s selling for $29.98 right now on Amazon instead of its original $40 retail price, but there’s a hidden deal that basically gets you one for free. Just take advantage of Amazon’s Key promotion and you’ll get a $40 Amazon credit. Forget free, you’ll basically end up getting paid $10 to get one.

Those two deals are terrific, and there are so many more great sales going on right now at Amazon. You save 10% on the awesome SwitchBot Curtain that transforms any curtains into smart curtains, plus you’ll save another $10 when you get the SwitchBot Hub Mini that lets you control everything with your voice or smart home system. The brand new Wyze Cam 3 home security camera that people are going nuts over is already on sale for $29.98 instead of $35. You can also pick up a best-selling ThermoPro Bluetooth meat thermometer for just $35, which is a terrific deal. There’s even a deal on Amazon that shaves $40 off the price of the Echo Show 5 when you bundle it with 3 Blink Outdoor cameras.

Scroll through all 10 of our picks below to see all that and more!

Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs

Smart Plug Gosund Smart WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa and Google Home, 2.4G WiFi Only, No Hub Re… List Price:$26.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$8.10 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: ECHE76M7

Chamberlain MYQ smart garage door opener

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: KEY40 for a $40 credit

SwitchBot Curtain

SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor - Wireless App or Automate Timer Control, Add Hub Mini/P… Price:$99.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster, Link SwitchBot to Wi-Fi, Control Air Conditioner,… List Price:$49.00 Price:$39.00 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wyze Cam v3 home security camera

Wyze Cam v3 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera for Security, Pets, Baby Monitor, w/Color Nigh… List Price:$32.98 Price:$29.98 You Save:$3.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Wireless Grill Thermometer with Dual Prob… List Price:$49.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$15.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200, Single Pole, Needs Neutral Wire, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Light Switch Works… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with All-new Blink Outdoor- 3 camera kit

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with All-new Blink Outdoor- 3 camera kit List Price:$339.98 Price:$319.98 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub - Zwave, HomeKit & Alexa Compatible - Silver List Price:$229.99 Price:$157.00 You Save:$72.99 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lumiman Smart WiFi Light Bulb

Smart WiFi Light Bulb, LED RGBCW Color Changing, Compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistan… List Price:$19.98 Price:$17.98 You Save:$2.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BroadLink Smart Home Hub-WiFi Remote Control IR Blaster

BroadLink Smart Home Hub-WiFi Remote Control IR Blaster for Smart Life Home Automation, TV Remo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$4.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.