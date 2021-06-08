5 smart home devices on Amazon you’ll wonder how you ever lived without

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

What makes the smart home market so great? Well, there are plenty of contributing factors. If you really stop to think about it though, there’s one thing that’s particularly awesome that from other popular consumer technology markets. With smartphones, laptops, and other similar products, huge innovations only come around once every few years, at best. Meanwhile, there are innovative new smart home gadgets that pop up all the time.

Sure, popular gadgets like smart locks, Philips Hue smart LED light bulbs, and robot vacuums are likely the first things you think of when the topic of smart home devices comes up. But everyone knows that’s just the tip of the iceberg and cool new gadgets hit the market all the time.

As far as BGR Deals readers are concerned, there are a few smart home gadgets that are always best-sellers. Examples include TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that are on sale right now for an all-time low price of just $6.25 each, the new $33 Wyze Cam v3 that has awesome new features like color night vision, and Alexa smart speakers like the Echo Dot that Prime members can get for free right now with a $45 Ring Video Doorbell. That’s a crazy deal!

In this roundup, we’re going to introduce you to five new smart home devices that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.

Smart garage doors

Chamberlain’s awesome MyQ smart garage door opener turns any garage door into a smart garage door in a matter of minutes, and it has a list price of just $40. Anyone can install it even without any technical knowledge and it ties into the MyQ app, which is a breeze to use. You’ll never have to wonder again if you forgot to close your garage door while you were rushing out to work or school in the morning!

The newest version of the MyQ that includes Bluetooth connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi is actually on sale right now for $29.98, which is an incredible value. What’s more, you can use the awesome Amazon Key promotion if Key is available in your area, and you’ll get a $40 Amazon credit. That means Amazon is basically paying you $10 to get a MyQ!

Here are key takeaways:

Control nearly any mechanical garage door opener from your iPhone or Android phone

Receive optional notifications anytime your garage door is opened

Available smart home integration

Available voice control thanks to Alexa support — open your garage door with a simple voice command

Limited-time promotion gets you a $40 credit when you buy MyQ and use Amazon’s Key service for in-garage delivery. Check amazon.com/keypromo for the promo code and to determine eligibility.

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… Price: $29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart Thermostat

When you think of smart thermostats, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the Nest Learning Thermostat. It’s awesome, but it’s pretty pricey every right now while it’s on sale at Amazon. What you might not realize, however, is that you don’t need to spend over $200 for a connected thermostat with cool features like Alexa and Google voice control. As a matter of fact, you don’t even need to spend $100 if you pick up an Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat right now while it’s on sale with a deep discount!

Here are some key takeaways:

The Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi smart thermostat brings you terrific smart features at a fraction of the cost of popular smart thermostats

Pays for itself with savings on your heating and electricity bills!

Emerson says the Sensi can save you up to 23% on your energy bills

Most people can install it in about 30 minutes or less with the built-in level and simple installation guide

Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Apple HomeKit

Also works with SmartThings

Lets you monitor your current and historical usage data

Configure smart alerts to help detect extreme temperature and humidity levels in your home

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for Smart Home, DIY, Works With Alexa, Energy Star Certifi… List Price: $129.99 Price: $88.67 You Save: $41.32 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart cooking

Everything else in your home has smart features and internet connectivity, so why not your cooking gadgets?

The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is a top-rated air fryer with thousands of 5-star ratings on Amazon. This model has a nice big 8-quart capacity and all the regular features you might want in an air fryer, but it also connects to an app on your smartphone where you’ll find recipes and controls. You can even use Alexa to cook your dinner, and it’s on sale today at the lowest price ever!

Check out the main takeaways here:

Large 5.5-quart capacity and advanced heating system to ensure even air frying

Connects to your smartphone so you can control your air fryer with the Potensic Home app — start and stop cooking, set the temperature, schedule cooking, and monitoring

Save your own custom recipes in the app or access dozens of online recipes

Rapid hot air technology heats up fast and cooks quickly

Touch panel includes all necessary controls and 8 preset cooking modes

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Proscenic T21 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8 QT for Home, Multi-Functions Digital Touchscreen 1700W E… List Price: $129.00 Price: $99.99 You Save: $29.01 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart curtains

You’ve most likely never heard of the SwitchBot Curtain. Now that you have, however, you’re almost definitely going to want it. Smart curtains are awesome but they’re also very expensive, which is why SwitchBot came up with this brilliant little gadget. Just pop it onto any curtain rod and in just one or two seconds, your regular old curtain can now be controlled using your smartphone. What’s more, you can add scheduling features that automatically open and close your curtains at certain times each day.

And if you really want the full smart curtain experience, add in the $49 SwitchBot Hub Mini that’s on sale right now for $39. That way, you can tie in your SwitchBot Curtain devices with your smart home system or control them with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant!

Here’s the main info:

Open and close your curtains on a schedule, from your smartphone, or with voice commands!

SwitchBot Curtain installs in just 30 seconds without any tools — no hammering, no screws, and no wires to run

Different versions available for different types of curtain rods

Compatible with curtains that use rings, tabs, and back tabs but not grommets

Available SwitchBot Hub Mini lets you integrate SwitchBot Curtain with your smart home system

SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor - Wireless App or Automate Timer Control, Add Hub Mini/P… Price: $99.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster, Link SwitchBot to Wi-Fi, Control Air Conditioner,… List Price: $49.00 Price: $39.00 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart connectivity

There’s one thing that every single smart home device has in common: it needs internet connectivity to function. If you have areas of your home with spotty Wi-Fi, that means your smart home devices aren’t going to work as well — if they even work at all. The TP-Link RE105 Wi-Fi range extender is the updated version of TP-Link’s best-selling model ever and has several key performance upgrades. It also operates specifically on the 2.4GHz frequency, which is what all smart home devices use. For $19.99, you really can’t go wrong!

This is the key info you should know:

Two external antennas boost Wi-Fi coverage and MIMO technology extends range much further than comparable standard Wi-Fi extenders

extends range much further than comparable standard Wi-Fi extenders Compatible with any Wi-Fi router you already have

Extend your existing wireless network or use AP mode to create a new Wi-Fi access point

Built-in Ethernet port lets you connect a computer, video game console, or smart TV device using a standard Ethernet cable

TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender(RE105), WiFi Extenders Signal Booster for Home, Single Band WiFi Ran… Price: $19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

