Amazon’s #1 best-selling 2K camera drone is $57 thanks to a rare double discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever heard of a brand called “Snaptain”? No? Well, don’t worry because you’re not alone. If you rattle off a list of the top consumer electronics companies you can think of, the brand Snaptain isn’t exactly top-of-mind and it almost certainly won’t make the cut. But it’s a name you won’t soon forget once you actually try one of the company’s awesome quadcopters. As a matter of fact, despite doing almost no marketing or advertising, Snaptain happens to be the manufacturer of the #1 best-selling quadcopter drone on Amazon’s entire website right now. When you consider how many drones are being sold on Amazon at any given time, it’s clear that this is no easy feat.

Several different drone models from Snaptain are top-sellers that offer terrific value and undercut comparable quadcopters. But there’s just one particular model we want to focus on today. It’s the #1 best-selling Snaptain S5C 2K Camera Drone, which is on sale at a great price right now thanks to a rare double discount at Amazon.

Today's Top Deal

Pamper yourself with the best-selling bed sheets on Amazon's entire site List Price: $27.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $2.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The S5C is an extremely popular quadcopter that retails for $75, so it’s pretty easy to see why it’s the best-selling model on Amazon right now. Comparable quadcopters can easily cost $150, $200, or even more.

This great drone comes with two removable batteries for extended flight time, and it’ll land itself automatically when the battery is running low so you don’t have to worry about it falling out of the sky and getting damaged. That’s probably something you never even considered if you’re not familiar with drones, but it’s a great feature to have. This Snaptain quadcopter also packs great features like a crystal-clear 2K camera, a wide-angle lens, live video streaming to your smartphone, a gravity sensor, one-touch takeoff and landing, altitude hold, and support for tricks like flipping and more.

You should have no doubt in your mind that the Snaptain S5C 2K Camera Drone is a tremendous value at $75, but you’re not going to pay anywhere near that much right now. A big 21% discount plus an extra 5% coupon you can clip on the Amazon page slash the price all the way down to just $56.52, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year.

This is truly an outstanding deal, but it’s definitely not going to last long so take advantage while you still can.

SNAPTAIN S5C WiFi FPV Drone with 2K Camera,Voice Control, Wide-Angle Live Video RC Quadcopter w… List Price: $59.49 Price: $56.52 You Save: $2.97 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key takeaways:

Snaptain’s best-selling 5SC quadcopter drone is a user-friendly model with so many great features

You can even use voice commands to get it to take off, land, return to you, and more

Other great features include headless mode and all sorts of fun tricks like flips and rolls

High-powered radio receiver lets this popular drone work from distances up to 80 meters away

Record, edit, and upload videos captured by the drone’s crystal clear 2K camera

Video clips are stored locally on a microSD card

Stream like first-person video right to your iPhone or Android device as you fly

Made from high-quality ABS plastic with protective propeller guards to prevent damage

Altitude-hold feature keeps the drone steady so you can record clear video or capture still photos in the air

Trajectory flight function lets you draw a line on your smartphone screen and the drone will follow that exact path

Built-in G sensor just like the one on expensive high-end quadcopters helps to ensure stable flight

SNAPTAIN S5C WiFi FPV Drone with 2K Camera,Voice Control, Wide-Angle Live Video RC Quadcopter w… List Price: $59.49 Price: $56.52 You Save: $2.97 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.