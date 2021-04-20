If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Robot vacuums have grown to become so popular over the past few years, which is fantastic because it means that there is something out there for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you want to spend as little as possible on a basic model or you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles. The bottom line is that there are so many great options out there for you — and the BGR Deals team is here to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Is anyone out there on the lookout for an entry-level workhorse that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Definitely check out the SYSPERL V10 robot vacuum that’s on sale for $75.99 at Amazon when you clip the $10 coupon on the product page. That’s right, it’s a great entry-level robot vacuum for less than $70! But that’s only the tip of the iceberg because there are two incredible deals right now on best-selling Roomba models that you definitely don’t want to miss.

Today's Top Deal We've never seen anything like this Amazon deal that shaves $100 off a best-selling 4K camera drone! List Price:$189.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$100.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Amazon is currently offering a massive $201 discount on the high-end Roomba i3+ robot vacuum that does it all. This isn’t merely one of the best Roombas you can get right now, it’s also one of the best robot vacuums ever made thanks to tons of power and advanced features such as self-emptying. Trust us, self-emptying is a total game-changer since you don’t have to think about your robot vacuum at all for a month or two at a time, and this model is down to $399 instead of $600. That’s crazy!

Now, if you want something in the middle of the road that packs plenty of power without costing a lot, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered, too.

We all know that self-emptying is an awesome convenience feature, but it’s still not really what you might call a must-have feature for everyone. It’s great to only have to empty your dust bin once every few weeks instead of doing it after each time your robot vacuum runs. But taking 60 seconds to empty a dust bin a few times each week is still way better than having to vacuum the floors yourself.

If you want a powerful Roomba model at a much lower price, you definitely need to check out this killer deal available right now at Amazon. The iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum is among the most popular models ever among our readers, and it’s on sale today with a $30 discount. That means you can pick up a best-selling Roomba with a whopping 28,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $199 instead of $280. You’ll get the power and performance Roombas are known for, plus some great additional features like Alexa support. All for less than $200!

Roomba 675 – $199.00 (reg. $280)

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$249.00 You Save:$80.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roomba i3+ – $549.00 (reg. $600)

INTRODUCING – The new Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum. Takes cleaning off your mind, and your to-do list, for months at a time.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i3+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$200.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.