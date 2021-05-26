Amazon deal slashes $100 off the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I may very well be an episode of Black Mirror waiting to happen, but I am all about robots that take most or even all of the hassle out of common chores in and around your house. Seriously… give me all the robots. I have robot vacuums inside my home that handle my daily vacuuming and mopping. I have a WORX WR140 Landroid M robot lawnmower that mows the lawn for me in my backyard. Heck, I even have an awesome new gadget called the Tertill that weeds my garden for me. It also happens to be solar-powered so it just does its thing all season long and never needs to be plugged in or recharged. How cool is that?!

It definitely goes without saying that robot vacuums are the most popular autonomous home robots out there right now, and the latest trend is self-emptying robot vacuums. The most popular model is probably the Roomba i3+, which is iRobot’s most affordable model with a self-emptying feature. This Roomba and other similar models come with a special base station that sucks out all the dust, dirt, and debris once your robot vacuum is done cleaning your home. Personally, I use the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ and the Deebot Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI and I’m a huge fan of both of them. The Shark IQ is another popular option.

Now, a new type of home robot has emerged and it will blow your mind. It’s called the Narwal T10 Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum and I am completely obsessed with it.

The Narwal T10 Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum is a brand new product that was just released last week. I’ve been lucky enough to test it for the past few weeks after being contacted by the company a couple of months ago, and now I can’t imagine life without it.

Self-cleaning robot vacuums are so great because you can “set it and forget it” for a month or two at a time instead of having to clean out the dust bin and filters after every single use. The Narwal T10 takes the same concept and applies it to the mop instead of the vacuum.

Narwal’s T10 comes with a special base station that has two 1.3-gallon water reservoirs inside, and you fill one of them with clean water. The T10 then goes off and does its thing, mopping up all the messes on your wood, tile, and laminate flooring. When the special mopping pads get too dirty, a normal robot mop would just keep smearing all that grime around your home. The Narwal T10, on the other hand, goes back to the base station, docks, and cleans itself by flushing clean water through the mop pads and up into the second water reservoir. Then it continues mopping your floors.

Here’s a graphic that shows you the setup inside the dock:

It’s a truly brilliant design. Instead of having to clean those gross mopping pads yourself every time your robot mop cleans your floors, you just empty the wastewater tank when the app tells you to and refill the clean water tank. It’s awesome!

Aside from being the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop, the Narwal T10 Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum is also a first-rate robotic vacuum cleaner with strong suction and plenty of bells and whistles. Advanced navigation features and the nifty free smartphone app also let you configure your home so you can choose which rooms to mop, which to vacuum, and adjust other settings like scheduling.

As good as the T10 is, it’s also a first-of-its-kind device so it’s quite pricey at $1,199. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll find a special $100 launch coupon that slashes the price to $1,099. Trust me… it’s worth every penny and then some. This deal isn’t going to stick around for much longer though, so definitely take advantage and save $100 while you can.

Here are the key takeaways you need to remember:

This brilliant robot cleans up your floors… and then cleans up itself!

The Narwal T10’s special docking base station is the first of its kind, with a special self-cleaning mop feature that has never been seen before

The Narwal returns to the base station periodically and runs clean water through the pads to clean them

Dirty water is stored separately and the Narwal app tells you when it’s time to empty the dirty tank and refill the clean tank

Large 1.3-gallon tanks hold enough water to clean 3,000 sq ft of space at a time

It’s also a great robot vacuum with strong 1,800Pa suction and Perfect Edge technology

Advanced sensors let the robot avoid obstacles and clean all the way to the edges of your floors

Conveniently switch back and forth between mop mode and vacuum mode

Narwal T10 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Self-Cleaning Mop 2-in-1, Wi-Fi Connected, Sma… Price: $1,099.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

