Get these 15 unbelievable Prime Day deals without paying for Prime

Amazon’s gigantic Prime Day 2021 sales event is officially half over, so we’ve had plenty of time to dig through all the phenomenal deals available right now. We pretty much only have two words to describe what we’ve seen so far: Holy. Moly. Everyone at the BGR Deals team was impressed when Amazon announced that there would be more than 2 million deals available to Prime members around the world during this week’s massive sales event. Of course, hearing it is one thing but seeing it unfold is another. Amazon’s site is currently boiling over with hundreds of thousands of incredible Prime Day 2021 deals that span every conceivable product category.

While there is undoubtedly plenty of variety in Amazon’s big sale, nearly all of the best deals on the retailer’s site today have one thing in common: They’re available only to Prime members.

The good news is that if you’re not a Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and shop all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals without paying a penny for Prime. Unfortunately, however, that trial offer is only available to people who have never used Prime before, so there are plenty of people out there who can’t get in on the action. Well, we have some spectacular news for Amazon shoppers who aren’t Prime members — in this roundup, we’re going to show you some of the best Prime Day deals you can get without having to subscribe to Amazon Prime!

Head over to pretty much any page on Amazon’s site right now and you’ll see the word “Prime” appear at least a dozen times. It’s Prime Day 2021, so everything is about Prime right now. But not everyone has or wants Amazon’s popular Prime service and that’s perfectly understandable. The good news is that you can still get in on the action during Prime Day with some phenomenal sales that don’t require a Prime subscription to get the discounted prices.

Looking for some examples? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Highlights include FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch (plus AirPods 2 at the lowest price of 2021!), a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the hot new Ring Video Doorbell for $44.99 with a free Echo Dot, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, incredible Sony headphones deals starting at $78, a Windows 10 laptop bundled with a 128GB microSDXC for just $219.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, more than half off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, the best Roomba deals of the year starting at $199.99, Amazon’s Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

Oh, and did we mention that Amazon is giving away even more free money during Prime Day, aside from the promo we mentioned above? And guess what: You don’t even need to be a Prime member to get it!

There is a terrific hidden offer on Amazon that will score you a free $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card with the coupon code GIFTCARD2021. If you just enter your own info as the recipient and add the money back to your own account, you’ll end up getting that $15 for free! The one catch is that this deal is only for people who have never bought Amazon gift cards before from the Amazon website (purchases from other stores are fine). Thankfully, it’s easy to figure out if you’re eligible. Just add a $50 Amazon gift card to your cart, enter the coupon code at checkout, and the following message should appear near the top of the page when you apply the code: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” As long as you see that message, you just scored some free money!

Check out the rest of our favorite Prime Day deals for people without Prime:

Amazon eGift Card Price: Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

Smart Plug - Esicoo Smart Plug Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home –Only Clou… List Price: $23.97 Price: $22.49 You Save: $1.48 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price: $156.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $57.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band List Price: $399.00 Price: $329.00 You Save: $70.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2020 Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (8th Generation) List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price: $249.99 Price: $219.99 You Save: $30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price: $129.99 Price: $99.98 You Save: $30.01 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express 4K+ List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2600 mAh, Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Cover with Powerful Sucti… List Price: $179.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $90.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: PDP6DEAL

Gosund Smart Light Switch, Alexa Built-in, Voice Control/App Control, Needs Neutral Wire, No Hu… List Price: $46.99 Price: $21.15 You Save: $25.84 (55%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: I23B4U6N

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver List Price: $1,299.00 Price: $1,099.99 You Save: $199.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart WiFi Light Bulb with Soft White Light, TECKIN 16 Million RGB Color Changing LED Bulb That… List Price: $19.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

On the other hand, if you’re wondering what kind of deals you’ll be able to score if you do decide to check out that free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, here’s a blurb from Amazon’s Prime Day press release:

Electronics: Save on select HP products and select laptops, desktops, and monitors from brands like Acer, ASUS, and LG. Additionally, save up to 40% on Amazon Basics electronics, 40% on select Sony and JBL headphones, up to 20% on 4K TVs from top brands, and 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions from Nintendo.

Smart Home : Save 38% on a bundle featuring the latest smart lock from August, the Smart Lock Pro, and a 3 rd Gen Echo Dot, and 30% on select smart home devices from TP-Link, Sengled, GE, Sylvania, and more.

Amazon Devices: Save up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV devices including the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($24.99); 30% on Luna Controller ($48.99); up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen ($94.99) and Echo Auto ($14.99); up to 50% on Fire tablets and accessory bundles including the all-new Fire HD 10 ($79.99) and Fire HD 8 Kids ($69.99); up to 40% on Ring devices including Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99) and Ring Alarm 5-piece kit ($119.99); up to 40% off Kindle devices including the Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99) and Kindle Kids Edition ($64.99); over 40% off Blink devices including Blink Mini ($19.99); 35% off eero devices including the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system three-pack ($181) and 30% off the Amazon Halo Band ($69.99).

Save up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV devices including the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($24.99); 30% on Luna Controller ($48.99); up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen ($94.99) and Echo Auto ($14.99); up to 50% on Fire tablets and accessory bundles including the all-new Fire HD 10 ($79.99) and Fire HD 8 Kids ($69.99); up to 40% on Ring devices including Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99) and Ring Alarm 5-piece kit ($119.99); up to 40% off Kindle devices including the Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99) and Kindle Kids Edition ($64.99); over 40% off Blink devices including Blink Mini ($19.99); 35% off eero devices including the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system three-pack ($181) and 30% off the Amazon Halo Band ($69.99). Small Business : Save on sustainable and reusable food wraps from Bee’s Wrap, blankets, mattress protectors, pads, and toppers from Bare Home, Zest Tea products on premium energy hot tea, Finer Form for gym equipment such as multi-functional weight bench, and Wildflower Honey Fire Cider Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness Tonics. More deals from small businesses can be found at amazon.com/supportsmall.

Amazon Handmade: Save up to 20% on select Handmade home décor, jewelry, and beauty, including Spa Day Candle from Sweet Water Décor, Citrus Spa Day Gift Set from Lizush, and Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser from Lorenzen Candle Co.

Save up to 20% on select Handmade home décor, jewelry, and beauty, including Spa Day Candle from Sweet Water Décor, Citrus Spa Day Gift Set from Lizush, and Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser from Lorenzen Candle Co. Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 40% on the Facetory Collection Facial Mask Set and 30% on the Tertill Weeding Robot.

Fashion: Save up to 40% on select active and lounge styles from Shopbop, including Honeydew Intimates, Splits59, and Beyond Yoga, up to 20% on select styles from The Drop, and up to 40% on select C9 Champion apparel. Additionally, save on select Columbia sportswear and select men's and women's fashion from Amazon brands.

Beauty and Wellness: Save on premium beauty products along with hair tools from Revlon, Hot Tools, and more. Additionally, save 50% on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit.

Baby: Save up to 30% on baby diapers, wipes, and more from Amazon brands Mama Bear and Solimo and up to 40% on Graco baby products.

Kitchen: Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles, Hestan ProBond Collection Cookware Sets, Stasher Reusable Storage, Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blenders, and up to 40% on kitchen products from Amazon Basics.

Home: Save on select rugs from Safavieh and nuLOOM, mattresses from Malouf, air purifiers and vacuums from Bissell, and air purifiers from BlueAir. Additionally, save up to 40% on home essentials from Amazon Basics.

Furniture: Save up to 40% on furniture from Amazon brands including Rivet, Stone & Beam, and Amazon Basics.

Lawn and Garden: Save 20% on select Outland Living fire tables and fire bowls, select Cuisinart smokers and accessories, and Bestway inflatable spas.

Pets: Save up to 40% on pet food, treats, and essentials from Amazon brands Wag, Kitzy, and Amazon Basics.

Tools: Save $50 when you spend $200 or more on select BOSCH tools, $10 when you spend $50 or more on select BLACK+DECKER tools, and $10 when you spend $40 or more on select DEWALT tools.

Sports & Outdoors: Save 20% on Bowflex exercise equipment and Schwinn exercise machines, up to 40% on fitness products from Amazon Basics, and 30% on Under Armour for the Family. Additionally, save on Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear, CamelBak water bottles and accessories, and Columbia Sportswear.

Automotive: Save 20% on select Schumacher automotive products and Cooper tires.

Toys: Save on building sets from LEGO, Playmobil, and Magna-Tiles and toys from Barbie, Fisher-Price, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Little Tikes, and more.

Whole Foods Market: Deals throughout the store from 6/16-6/22 on exclusive new seasonal items including Whole Foods Market Summer Sunset Pie (25% off), Whole Foods Market Heirloom Caprese Pizza ($10), and Butterfly Berry Lemonade ($1) plus favorites like single-serve mochi (buy one, get one free), beef rib steaks ($11.99/lb.), Chilean sea bass (25% off), and reusable water bottles (30% off).

Amazon Music: Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months of the premium subscription service free, with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free.

Prime Video: Enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off. And for a limited time, customers will be able to subscribe to select channels for $0.99 per month for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Only pay for the channels you want and cancel anytime. A full list of Prime Video deals, including the offer window for each, can be found at amazon.com/primememberdeals.

Kindle Unlimited : Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited get four months free with a new subscription. Kindle Unlimited readers can read as much as they want from an ever-growing selection of over 2 million eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, comics, short reads, and magazines, including blockbuster titles like The Hunger Games trilogy, The Other Emily by Dean Koontz, Drown Her Sorrows by Melinda Leigh, In Her Tracks by Robert Dugoni, and Take the Lead by Jessica Simpson. Find out more at amazon.com/ku.

Amazon Explore: Prime members get 50% off all interactive live-streamed experiences from Amazon Explore this Prime Day. Visit wildcats in Costa Rica, take a rickshaw ride in Tokyo, shop handmade crafts from a family-owned shop in Florence, and learn new skills from cooking to crafts with experts around the world. Amazon Explore is a great way for customers to have fun and support local businesses with instant, on-the-spot shopping.

