If high prices have been stopping you from buying a new mattress even though you know how important it is for the quality of sleep you get, there’s a deal on Amazon right now that you definitely need to check out. The nation’s top online retailer is currently offering the wildly popular Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses with nearly 67,000 5-star ratings for as little as $129.99, and lager-sized mattresses like Queen and King are surprisingly affordable as well.

The only bad news is that delivery estimates are already starting to see delays for some mattress sizes, so you’ll need to grab one soon or you could miss out.

We all know that memory foam mattresses are so fantastic because they’re comfortable and supportive. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they’re also so much more affordable than comparable innerspring mattresses. Memory foam mattresses are wonderfully easy to get into your home and set up since you can have one delivered in a manageable box with the compressed mattress inside.

But when it comes to innerspring mattresses, many people prefer them because they have a much different feel and a lot more bounce to them. If you want the best of both worlds, there are now also hybrid mattresses that have memory foam layers on top and innerspring coils beneath them.

Have you ever tried a hybrid mattress? Even if you were already aware of hybrid mattresses, you might not realize that you can get one of the best-rated hybrid mattresses out there for much less than you think.

The Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress has almost 67,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, plus another 10,000+ 4-star ratings. Long story short, everyone absolutely loves this mattress. People regularly discuss how supportive the mattress is in reviews, as well as the great quality and the fact that it helps relieve back pain. The main attraction is the price, however, which starts at a shockingly low $129.99 for a Twin. Bump up the size to a Queen mattress and you’ll still spend less than $200 thanks to a huge discount. How crazy is that?!

Here’s some of the key info noted by Linenspa on Amazon’s product page:

8 Inch hybrid mattress combines hypoallergenic memory foam with the traditional support of an innerspring mattress for a medium-firm feel perfect for kids rooms, guest beds, or an affordable low-profile option

A plush layer of memory foam helps align the spine to minimize pressure points for increased comfort

Finished with a cozy knit cover, this mattress is compressed as a bed in a box for convenient delivery and setup

Available in a medium-firm 8-inch profile, a medium 10-inch profile, or a plush 12-inch profile that also features gel infusions and individually encased coils

The packaging process may leave small brown flecks called carbons in the mattress packaging; These carbons are harmless pieces of plastic and will not stick to your mattress; 10-year limited warranty

