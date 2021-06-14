Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $23 gadget that should be in every kitchen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every so often, you come across a gadget on Amazon that catches your eye immediately. And once you finally get your hands on it, you wonder how you ever lived without it. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot, or it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about — especially while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. Such is the case with the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener, which instantly became a must-have device in my kitchen the moment it first arrived at my home.

This awesome gadget went viral in a bunch of videos on TikTok and that’s how I first discovered it. Now that I have one, I’ll never struggle to open a jar again. You will be blown away by how well this little gadget works with the push of one button — it even opens jars with lids that are really stuck on there. Whether you have arthritis or you’re just sick and tired of struggling with stubborn lids, this little device is essential. And best of all, it just dropped to the all-time low price of just $22.99 at Amazon. We’ve seen this gem selling for as much as $45!

Today's Top Deal

Prime members save $27 on the super-popular Fire TV Stick 4K Essentials Bundle! List Price: $82.97 Price: $55.97 You Save: $27.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

“This item works great! It opens tough jars that even my husband can’t open,” one Amazon shopper said when reviewing the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener. Another one simply proclaimed, “I love love love it.”

Here’s a particularly succinct review that you should check out:

I have to say, I really do love this product. I rarely ever write reviews. However, I have actually purchased one of these for myself, and one for my father, and yet another for my mother-in-law. They are easy to use, and they work on everything! I have noticed in the questions that people are concerned about whether or not it will open the size of the items they want to open. So, I have attached a couple of pictures showing how it grips onto a very large lid as well as a very small one. I highly recommend this product. Literally, there is absolutely no tension on your wrist whatsoever. You just push the button, and there is no turning of your wrist involved. It does everything! I love when I get products that work beyond my expectations!

Pretty much every Amazon shopper points out how well it works, even on stubborn jars that people have trouble opening by hand. But this review makes a great point about the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener’s design. It’s engineered in such a way that it works with jars of all sizes from 1 inch in diameter all the way up to 3.5 inches. That might not sound very big, but a 3.5-inch jar is rather large.

The bottom line is that this is a wonderful device that you’ll use all the time. It addresses a kitchen pain point that everyone out there experiences regularly and thanks to a big price drop, it only costs $22.99 at Amazon right now. Seriously, this thing is worth its weight in gold!

Sinceller Electric Jar Opener, Restaurant Automatic Jar Opener for Seniors with Arthritis, Weak… List Price: $28.99 Price: $22.99 You Save: $6.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the main takeaways:

This automatic jar opener is perfect for anyone with arthritis or joint pain… or just anyone who simply doesn’t want to fuss with jar lids anymore

Open jars of almost any size effortlessly with the push of one button

Two AA batteries are all it takes to power this great gadget

Despite being able to handle even the toughest jars with lids that keep sticking, it’s compact enough to fit in a drawer or cabinet

It measures just 6.8 inches long and weighs less than 1 lb

Sinceller Electric Jar Opener, Restaurant Automatic Jar Opener for Seniors with Arthritis, Weak… List Price: $28.99 Price: $22.99 You Save: $6.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.