Sick of Googling job openings? Here are the best job search engines

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Finding a new job is never easy. Previously, the job landscape existed where you worked in one company for a long time and tried to rise up the corporate ladder. While that still is the case for some companies, it is much more common that people will jump from one company to another to find better roles. So if you’re stuck in your job and looking to make a change, do more than just look up a two weeks notice template. Find the job that’s right for you with the best job search engines, such as ZipRecruiter.

Anybody can Google “highest paying jobs” or “how to make a resume” and think they have what they need. But finding jobs that actually meet your skillset gives you a much better chance of landing one. You know what you bring to the table. Now you need to find employers that are looking for people like you. With the proper search engine, you can narrow your focus from broadly searching for a job to being a qualified candidate for a role. We’ve highlighted the best job search engines to prove that applying to jobs online is not a waste of time.

Best job search engines

ZipRecruiter (Best overall)

ZipRecruiter is at the top of the list because of how easy it is to use as a job seeker. It is free to join and you can apply for jobs with one click, meaning you may be able to get a job immediately. You’re able to fill out a profile listing your technical skills, communications skills, education, references on your resume, employment history, the kind of jobs you’re interested in, plus more. Then ZipRecruiter‘s algorithm will send your profile to employers looking for candidates like you and they can invite you to apply.

ZipRecruiter is the #1 job site in the US1 and the #1 rated job search engine app on iOS and Android2, meaning you can look for jobs no matter where you are. Set up notifications that let you know when a potential employer viewed your resume or application or when a new job comes out that you might be suited for. No matter the type of job you’re looking for, ZipRecruiter can help you in your process. ZipRecruiter also offers a blog with tips for how to write a cover letter for a job, workshopping an elevator pitch, learning how to prepare for an interview and more. Hopefully, after using it for a little while, a job offer letter is the next thing you’re signing.

Indeed

Indeed is the most widely used job search engine because of the amount of jobs listed on it. There are a lot of industries that use Indeed. You can find trade jobs, blue collar jobs, jobs for teens, finance jobs, communication jobs, and more here. It allows you to search by keyword, location, title, and more. Finding a job that is in your salary range is simple.

Indeed lets you look up reviews of companies, so you know the workplace environment before you apply. There is a career guide that gives you advice on topics such as references on a resume, recommendation letter for an employer, possible interview questions, crafting the best resume and cover letter, and more. It offers you a wide array of options for finding what might work best in your job search.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is not only a place for business professionals to connect. You can also utilize it for finding employment. The platform offers jobs across many industries, but they are mainly focused in technology, communications, science, and finance. There are less trade jobs listed on this site compared to other job search engines. But the mobile app is helpful and there are jobs that allow you to apply quickly right through LinkedIn with just a few clicks.

Using LinkedIn’s services while job hunting allows you to message job posters with ease. You can upgrade to LinkedIn Premium for added job seeker tools. Seeing how many other people have applied for a role is a large perk of upgrading. Linking back to your LinkedIn page gives employers a fast reference of your career.

Monster

Don’t want others at your company to know you’re looking for a new gig? Monster helps you by providing privacy features that keep your search hidden. You can choose if you want your resume visible and to whom. It’s easy to search for roles in your area and find salary ranges.

If you’re in a niche market, it may be harder to find a posting here. But for broader landscapes, including tech and trade jobs, Monster offers a lot to like. Plus, signing up is free. Uploading your resume takes just a few seconds.

GlassDoor

This gives you the info you need on a specific company. If you have your heart set on a certain place that you want to jump to, GlassDoor is one of the best job search engines because it provides reviews of what it’s like to work there. You can get firsthand accounts of the environment from current and former employees. After you upload your resume, you can get emails based on what kind of jobs you’re looking for and ones that match your skills.

Also, it offers more about the salary and benefits of the companies. Plus, you’ll get information on how to apply, which is helpful because not all jobs allow you to apply through GlassDoor. Reading over information about the company can also give you a good idea on how to prepare for an interview.

1Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 31, 2020

2Based on job seeker app ratings, Feb 2021 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.