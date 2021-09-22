The best iPhone 13 cases and accessories on Amazon right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s iPhone 13 is finally here! Well, almost. All of Apple’s new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models were announced on September 14 before going up for pre-order on Friday, September 17. According to numerous reports, demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has been even stronger than iPhone 12 demand was last year. Since Apple set a bunch of sales records with the iPhone 12, it sure looks like the company has another hit on its hands. Additionally, there’s no question that these new iPhones are the best iPhones yet. And if you plan to buy you, you definitely need to see the iPhone 13 cases, iPhone 13 Pro cases, and other iPhone 13 accessories on Amazon right now.

After all, you would have to be crazy to use an iPhone 13 without a case. The iPhone 13 Pro Max price goes all the way up to $1,599 for the model with 1TB of storage. Do you really want to risk breaking a $1,600 smartphone?!

Amazon’s best iPhone 13 cases and iPhone 13 Pro cases

There are a few different accessories you’ll need for your new iPhone. And as we mentioned, iPhone 13 cases are at the top of the list. The last thing you want to do is buy yourself a sleek new iPhone and then break it. If you don’t use a case, that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

People drop their smartphones. It happens all the time. No matter how careful you are, accidents are completely unavoidable. And that’s exactly why you absolutely must use a case with your iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are even more expensive, of course.

Apple OEM cases

There are tons of OEM iPhone 13 cases from Apple in all sorts of colors you’re going to love. They’re pricey, but they’re definitely worth every penny. You can see them all right here.

Totallee iPhone 13 cases

There are plenty of good options for iPhone 13 cases on Amazon. One of the most popular ones so far comes from the popular iPhone case maker Totallee. Do you want a crystal clear case that shows off Apple’s sleek design? Of course you do, but you also want to make sure your iPhone is protected. The Totallee Clear iPhone 13 case is an excellent option. Versions are available for every different model, including an iPhone 13 Pro Max clear case.

Pitaka cases

Next up, we have another very popular option. The Pitaka MagEZ Case 2 for iPhone 13 is just like Pitaka’s earlier cases. They’re made of aramid fiber, which is the same material used in tactical body armor. These cases are sleek, stylish, thin, and very strong.

Spigen iPhone 13 cases

It should go without saying that Spigen makes some of the best cases out there. And there are already some awesome Spigen iPhone 13 cases to be found. We’re partial to the Spigen Thin Fit iPhone 13 Case, which is sleek and sturdy. Additionally, it provides excellent protection. See more Spigen iPhone 13 cases right here.

Other iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro accessories

In addition to good cases to protect your iPhone 13, you’re going to need some other accessories as well. That should go without saying. Examples include AirPods (all models are on sale!) and a MagSafe charger (on sale at Amazon’s lowest price ever). Additionally, you’ll want a good wireless charging pad for your desk. Check out some popular iPhone 13 accessories and iPhone 13 Pro accessories down below, and you’ll find more on this Amazon page.

