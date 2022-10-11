Best iPad deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Anytime a big sale comes around, it seems like everyone searches for Apple deals. The good news is there’s no shortage of them right now, and you can check out our guide for all the best Apple deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Of course, there’s one product in particular that people tend to gravitate towards. And if you’re looking for Prime Early Access Sale deals on iPad tablets, you’ve come to the right place.

Yes, Amazon’s various AirPods deals for Fall Prime Day are going to sell the fastest. After all, AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are both down to the lowest prices of 2022. Plus, Amazon has the deepest discount ever on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2.

But iPad deals will likely be almost as popular, especially since prices start at an all-time low of $269 for the 10.2-inch iPad.

Featured deals in this article:

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Price: $269 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Before we dive into all the details, there’s something we really must stress.

Every single one of these iPad deals is a sellout risk. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for the cheapest entry-level iPad or the most expensive iPad Pro. There’s a good chance every single SKU in this big sale is going to sell out.

If you’re hoping to come away with a new iPad for Fall Prime Day, you had better grab one quickly before it’s too late.

Prime Early Access Sale: Cheapest iPad deal

Image source: Apple Inc.

It should go without saying that the cheapest iPad deals will be Amazon’s most popular ones on October 11 and October 12. That means the 9th-generation iPad is bound to sell out quickly.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad normally starts at $329. Considering how smooth and powerful it is, that’s a great price. It features a stunning display, sleek design, and all the iPadOS features you love.

And right now, it’s on sale at the lowest price ever.

If you manage to buy one before they sell out, Prime Early Access Sale prices on the 10.2-inch iPad start at $269. That’s for the 64GB iPad model with Wi-Fi. If you’d like to upgrade to a 256GB iPad, that’ll run you $419 instead of $479.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Price: $269 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray Price: $419 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Meanwhile, the iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular is on sale too in both storage sizes. Prices start at $399 for the 64GB model.

iPad Air deals for Fall Prime Day

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Behind the entry-level iPad, Apple’s iPad Air is the second-most popular model out there. And there are definitely some fantastic iPad Air deals during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Prices start at just $519 for the iPad Air 64GB in any color. That’s for the Wi-Fi version, which normally costs $599. Also, you can opt for the iPad Air 64GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular for $669 instead of $749, for a savings of $80.

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (5th Generation) List Price: $599.00 Price: $519 You Save: $40.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Starlight (5th Generation) List Price: $749.00 Price: $669 You Save: $80.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The iPad Air 256GB model is also on sale with deep discounts. Prices start at $669, down from $749.

iPad Pro deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Last but certainly not least, Apple’s flagship iPad Pro tablet is on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale. And we have good news and bad news on this front.

The bad news is that Apple’s iPad Pro 11-Inch is not on sale for Fall Prime Day. It does have discounts at every storage size, but they’re not quite as impressive as the deals that are specifically for Prime members.

But the good news is that iPad Pro 12.9-Inch models are on sale at the lowest prices ever!

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Silver List Price: $1,099.00 Price: $899 You Save: $100.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You’ll save a whopping $200 on any size iPad Pro 12.9-Inch model you want. That means prices start at just $899 instead of $1,099. This is Apple’s biggest and best iPad tablet, and it has never been cheaper than it is right now.

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!