Best Cyber Monday deals under $50 for 2021

It’s pretty easy to get carried away on Cyber Monday 2021. After all, so many best-selling products go on sale. The deals are so phenomenal that you want to get them all! But things add up quickly and you can end up spending way more money than you intended. That’s why we’re rounding up all the best Cyber Monday deals under $50.

The bottom line is that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get fantastic Cyber Monday deals. Things like Fire TV Sticks, Ring Video Doorbells, Roku devices, Fitbits, and more are on sale for under $50 right now. There are even awesome deals under $50 for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch fans!

Check out all the best affordable deals we could find.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $50

Image source: Hepta/Adobe

When discussing the best Cyber Monday deals under $50, it makes sense to start with Amazon. That’s because the retailer has so many best-sellers on sale at rock-bottom prices right now.

For starters, the #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99. Or, you can upgrade to the faster and smoother Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6. It retails for $55 but it’s only $34.99 right now.

If you don’t need 4K, the deals start at just $17.99!

Also of note, the Fire HD 8 Tablet and Fire 7 Tablet are both under $50 right now.

Amazon bundle deals under $50

Image source: Amazon

If you really want to save a fortune, you need to check out Amazon’s bundle deals under $50.

Our favorite is the Echo Dot & Sengled Color Smart Bulb bundle. We can’t believe it, but you can get both for just $19.99 right now. That’s insane! You can also score a Ring Video Doorbell Wired & Echo Dot bundle for $41.99. And believe it or not, the Echo Show 5 & Blink Mini camera bundle is down to $49.99 for Cyber Monday 2021.

Last but not least, the Echo Auto is on sale right now for $14.99. That’s incredible on its own, but you might want to pause for a moment before you get one. Are you wondering why? It’s because the same $14.99 also gets you an Echo Auto bundled with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited!

Best video game deals under $50

Image source: Nintendo

If you’re a gamer, there are tons of great Black Friday deals under $50 this year. You’ll find so many right here, but there are a few sales we really need to highlight.

Nintendo Switch

First, Nintendo Switch fans will find a bunch of games on sale for $39 or less. These are all sellout risks, so you’d better hurry and check out those deals. Also, every single Switch owner out there should take advantage of the Black Friday deal that gets you a SanDisk 128GB MicroSD with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for under $40. That’s crazy!

On top of that, $45 Nintendo eShop gift cards are on sale right now for just $45 each. That’s $5 of free money!

Sony PlayStation

Did you pick up a PS5 for Black Friday 2021? Probably not since they’re impossible to find. But it doesn’t matter if you have a PS5 or a PS4. In either case, there’s a PlayStation Black Friday deal under $50 that you need to take advantage of.

With Amazon’s big Black Friday 2021 sale now underway, PlayStation Plus 12-month membership codes just dropped to the lowest price of the season at Amazon. In fact, the current sale price for 12-month membership digital codes beats the awesome sales from last year during Black Friday and Cyber Week!

PS Plus 12-month membership codes normally cost $60 each. But this year, Amazon has outdone itself. Hurry and you can snag PlayStation Plus 12-month codes for only $39.99! You get 12 months of access to online multiplayer and new free games each month. You also get exclusive PlayStation Store discounts that no one else can get.

All that for a full year for just $39.99! Also, these codes are stackable so you can buy as many years as you want and add them all to your account.

Headphones under $50

Image source: Tozo/Amazon

Are you looking for headphones deals under $50 for Cyber Monday 2021? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with four fantastic options.

First and foremost, Sony CH510 Bluetooth headphones are on sale for just $38, matching an all-time low price. Those are fantastic on-ear headphones that everyone loves so much. You can also pick up JBL Tune 510BT wireless headphones for $24.95, but they might sell out soon.

Moving on to wireless earbuds, two of Amazon’s all-time best-sellers are under $50 for Cyber Monday. TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case are down to $25.48 today. Believe it or not, they have a whopping 174,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.

You can also pick up TOZO T6 true wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case for $29.73 instead of $60. These have 114,000+ 5-star ratings and people love them so much.

Other affordable Cyber Monday deals

Image source: LifeStraw/Amazon

As if all those awesome Cyber Monday deals under $50 weren’t enough, we have a few more highlights to show you.

