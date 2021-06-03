Last chance to get a 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a cell phone for $60

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of our favorite deals of the past couple of months is getting ready to expire, so we want to tell our readers about it one last time before it goes. Hundreds of people have already taken the opportunity to save 25% on this super-popular gadget, so now is your chance to join them before it's too late!

Looking for an awesome compact camera drone that’s a blast for children and adults alike? Check out the product listing on Amazon and you’ll find the best-selling Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone normally sells for $80, which is a fair price for such an awesome and compact quadcopter. Grab one today at Amazon and use the coupon code 2KRCDRONE, however, and you’ll spend just $59.99 thanks to a limited-time double discount. That’s the lowest price of the year!

Drones are terrific tools for filming footage from above and they’re just as good even if you only want to stream the sights to your phone as you soar through the air. However, it should go without saying that professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras and gimbals can be very expensive. Those painfully high price tags used to be prohibitive for so many people who didn’t have a true professional need for a camera drone, but now there are tons of options out there for hobbyists as well. What’s more, Amazon often runs sales that make awesome drones like the popular Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone much more affordable than you might think.

Potensic’s Elfin Mini is a tiny quadcopter that packs some big performance, and it checks all the boxes you might want to check if you’re looking to have a blast with a recreational camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, but it’s also not going to cost you a fortune. Instead, the reasonable $80 retail price gets you a drone that folds up to about the same footprint as a smartphone when it’s not in use. How cool is that?! And despite its diminutive size, it’s worth noting that the Elfin Drone still packs a 2K camera and a battery that’s big enough for 20 minutes of flight.

The $80 price tag on Amazon is more than fair if you ask us, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. There’s a coupon you can clip on the product page that saves you $15, plus use the promo code 2KRCDRONE at checkout to drop the price all the way down to $59.99. The bad news is that this deal is scheduled to end in the next few days, and the worse news is that the sale has already been around for a while so there’s a good chance we won’t see any similar offers for quite some time. In other words, it could be now or never if you want to get in on the action!

Here are more key details from Amazon’s product listing:

High-quality 2K camera records video in stunning detail and also captures crystal clear still photos. Don’t want to record? You can just stream exciting first-person video back to your smartphone as you soar through the air

Videos and photos are automatically saved on your iPhone or Android device, so you don’t even need a microSD card

The Elfin quadcopter comes with two batteries that provide a total of 20 minutes of flight time

Shockproof and drop-proof — it’s the perfect choice for beginners and advanced users

The free app provides easy controls so you can steer right from your smartphone. There are also one-key takeoff and landing options that are great for beginners

Potensic’s app also has other great features like Gestures Control, Trajectory Flight, Gravity Sensor Control, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, Speed Adjustments

