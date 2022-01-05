10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.

Free shipping is the first thing people think of when they think of Prime. Additionally, there are other great features that most people are aware of, like free movies and TV shows you can stream. But there’s one terrific Prime perk that almost no one seems to consider. What exactly are we talking about, you ask?

Well, you can score awesome deals that are available exclusively to Prime members! We’re not talking about Amazon’s big Prime Day sale. But Prime Day itself is a fantastic motivator that might convince you to get on board. We’re talking about something else, however. There are so many Prime-only deals that are available all year long, and new ones pop up every single day.

Here, we’ll show you how to find all the hottest Amazon Prime deals that are exclusively available to Prime subscribers.

Amazon sales for everyone

Check out the deals section on Amazon’s site and you can find so many best-sellers on sale. And the good news is that anyone and everyone can get in on the action.

A perfect example is Amazon’s sale that slashes top-rated Alexa smart plugs to just $4.74 each. They work with a free app on your smartphone or with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. That matches Amazon’s lowest price ever! Or how about a huge discount that slashes the best-selling Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa from $129 to $79?

That’s a great Amazon deal, and it’s not just for people with Prime!

Apple’s just-released AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $197, which is crazy. All of Apple’s other AirPods have deep discounts up to $70 off, too. Popular Tozo T10 earphones with more than 165,000 5-star reviews are on sale for $24. You can also get the #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 8 brush heads for just $31 instead of $60. That’s an unbelievable deal!

Beyond that, the beloved Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa is down to $230 right now. Can you believe a best-selling robot vacuum is that cheap? And you obviously can’t go wrong with genuine diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers rave about for just $59.90.



Those Amazon deals are so good, it’s hard to believe today isn’t Black Friday. But Prime members have access to even more exclusive sales. Aside from all those fantastic deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

Best Amazon deals for Prime members only

It’s safe to assume that most people reading this are Amazon Prime subscribers. After all, Prime has become insanely popular in recent years. If you are indeed a Prime member, you need to be aware that you get more than just free express shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video’s ever-expanding library of streaming movies and TV shows. Anyone who pays for Prime definitely needs to check out this somewhat secret department on Amazon.

So many people are completely unaware that it even exists! It’s a little-known page called Just for Prime and it’s packed with exclusive deals that only Prime members are eligible for. And the best part is that Amazon updates it all the time with new bargains and special discounts.

Prime subscribers can always find dozens of excellent bargains that are also exclusive in this somewhat secret Amazon department. Here, we’re going to showcase the 10 best Amazon Prime deals that are available only to Prime members. Also of note, these deals are some of the best bargains on Amazon’s entire site!

10 best Amazon Prime deals

5 more bonus deals!

There are so many awesome Amazon Prime deals out there today, we couldn’t narrow things down to just 10 of them. Be sure to check out the five extra bonus bargains down below.

Where to find secret sales

Do you want us to let you in on another little secret? Well, since you stuck around all the way to the end, we’re going to reward you. In addition to Amazon’s Just for Prime page, there’s another secret page where you can find even more deep discounts. Check out this hidden Amazon page that’s packed full of Prime-only deals for even more sales!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.