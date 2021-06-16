15 hidden Amazon deals that are so exclusive, they’re only for Prime members

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We all missed out on Prime Day last summer because the pandemic was causing all kinds of supply shortages at the time. As a result, the mega-sales event ended up being pushed all the way back to October. This year, however, Amazon has confirmed a normal timeframe for Prime Day 2021. The monster Amazon sale will take place on June 21 and June 22, and Amazon confirmed that there will be more deals available to Prime members around the world this year than ever before.

Everyone who has shopped during Prime Day in the past will tell you that there are going to be hundreds of thousands of incredible deals to choose from — and some of Amazon’s craziest Prime Day deals are already available right now in the retailer’s big early sale. Check out all of Amazon’s shockingly good early Prime Day 2021 deals right here!

AirPods Pro just sold out — now they're back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

We have just under a week to go before Prime Day 2021 finally arrives, but it sure feels like Amazon’s big sale might’ve started early. What makes us say that? Well, it’s because there are so many fantastic deals right now on Amazon that offer all-time low prices on super-popular products. Head over to the huge deals section on Amazon’s website and you can find an endless stream of best-selling products that are on sale with surprisingly deep discounts. Examples include insanely hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that are even more compact than the last model for just $6.07 each, AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2021 (just $197 instead of $250), a top-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush with 20,000 5-star ratings for just $39.95, REAL diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers have been raving about that are somehow only $59.90, a best-selling mattress topper at the same price from Black Friday last year, a brilliant ThermoPro grill accessory that makes it so easy to cook the perfect steak every time for just $31.99, and so much more.



It might be tough to believe, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. And aside from all those fantastic deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

Considering how popular Amazon’s Prime service has become in recent years, the odds are quite good that most people reading this right now are Amazon Prime subscribers. If that happens to be the case and you are indeed a Prime member, you need to be aware that you get more than just free express shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video’s ever-expanding library of streaming movies and TV shows. Everyone out there who pays for Prime definitely needs to check out this department on Amazon, because so many people are completely unaware that it even exists! It’s a somewhat secret page called Just for Prime and it’s packed with exclusive deals that only Prime members are eligible for. And the best part is that Amazon updates it all the time with new bargains and special discounts.

Prime members can always find dozens of excellent and exclusive deals in this somewhat secret Amazon department. Today, we’ve selected 15 great bargains that we’re going to highlight for you in this roundup.

