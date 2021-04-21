If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many fantastic deals that are available right now on Amazon that we don’t even know where to start. You’ll find so many best-selling products that are not only back in stock, they’re also back on sale with surprisingly good discounts. From the AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2021 and $5 off best-selling bed pillows on Amazon’s whole site to 31% off a top-selling mattress topper and a #1 best-selling 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for only $65, Amazon shoppers have so much to look forward to right now.



The examples above are only the tip of the iceberg, of course. Our readers have been loading up on all those must-have deals, but there are other popular sales we’ve covered this week like a top-rated 22-in-1 precision screwdriver kit for $21.99 and best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.25 each, which happens to be a new all-time low price.

Now, in addition to those amazing deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member you definitely need to check out this page on Amazon — so many people are completely unaware of it! It’s called Just for Prime and it’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Prime members. On top of that, Amazon updates it constantly with new bargains and discounts. There are always dozens or even more than 100 great deals to be found in this somewhat secret Amazon department, and we’ve picked 10 great ones today that we’re going to highlight for you in this roundup.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Our most affordable Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.

500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.

ORIA 22-in-1 Electric Screwdriver

【New Electric Screwdriver Handle】The 2020 new release electric screwdriver is easy to operate and saves time. The large handle conforms to artificial body science, which can improve work efficiency.

【20 PCS Screwdriver Bits】This electric screwdriver set is equipped with 20pcs CRV material 6.35mm (1 / 4 in) electric bit, with hardness as high as HRC58-62. The electric tool is compatible with 4mm bit, which is suitable for the daily maintenance of large household appliances.

【Powerful Electric Screwdriver】 Our electric screwdriver built-in rechargeable 2000mAh lithium battery, the output torque is 1.5 / 5N. M; the output speed is 150-230rpm; The power, speed, and torque are much larger than other models on the market.

AISIRER Smart Bulbs (4-pack)

【Voice Control】 Change smart bulbs’ color/brightness/scene through Alexa and Google Assistant. Easily use custom scenes via Siri. Applicable devices include but are not limited to echo dot, echo show, echo plus, Google Home, Home mini, etc. Control these WiFi bulbs via your voice, it doesn’t need a HUB or Bridge, e.g. you can say, “Alexa, turn on the light.”

【APP Remote Control & Group Control】 Install free Smart Life App on your phone, you can control AISIRER WiFi bulb from anywhere and any time. Just make sure your phone is connected to internet (mobile network or Wi-Fi), and bulb is connected to local 2.4GHz WiFi as well. If you have two or more smart bulbs, try the group control function, make your home lighting convenient, smart and orderly.

3 Pattern 16 Colors 3D Star Wars Night Light

[Novel Illusion 3d Lamp] Using a creative laser etched optical acrylic plate, the base projects with 10 LED uplights which illuminate the inserted plate.Star Wars lamp looks like 3D effect when lit at dark room,it puts out a good amount of light ,and the three-dimensional illusion effect makes your room more unique and cozy.This is super cool and illuminates on wall and ceiling.it will help you sleep better and have a sweet dream!

[16 Different Colors and 3 Pattern:Death Star+R2-D2 + Millennium Falcon] This 3D dimmable light can be changed between 16 colors by remote inlcuded,7 colors by physical button on the base; You can choose your favorite Star Wars and favorite colors to fall asleep.

White Classic Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Pillow Cover: 100% Cotton / 235 Thread Count | Filling: 100% Polyester Very Soft Hollow Cluster Fiber

PERFECT BALANCE BETWEEN SOFT & SUPPORT: The gel down-alternative Standard size pillow is filled with the right balance of firmness and softness these pillows will have you falling asleep quicker! Made with Hotel plush gel fiber which results in a soft and comfortable pillow. It offers great support for head and neck, waking up with no more neck pain and headaches.

HOTEL COLLECTION PILLOW: Providing that luxury comfy plush feeling that you have been looking for, You will be pleasantly surprised with your upcoming night’s sleep! Designed Pillows with your comfort in mind, that will make it hard for you to get out of bed in the morning. Standard size Pillows measures 20 x 28 inches.

Fuzzy Microplush Lightweight Thermal Blanket

100% Microfiber

3% Off Purchase of 2 Items; 6% Off Purchase of 3 Items; 10% Off Purchase of 5 Items,Promo code QSCY3QXP

GREAT VERSATILITY¡ª Extremely soft and luxurious double side designed fleece blanket.Two different sides: one side is SMOOTH, and the other is PLUSH, just like two blankets in one.This fleece blanket also protect your bed and couch from dirty and stain to keep them new and clean. This flannel fleece blankets traps heat and promotes conditions that are conducive to a peaceful and comfortable sleep.

SMONET Smart Keypad Deadbolt Lock

Smart Bluetooh Door Lock – Smartphone deadbolt support WiFi connection(need a gateway, sold separately). Passcode + Bluetooth + Key. You can generate Timed, Permanent, One-time or Customized passcode for guests, visitors, housekeepers or employees. Set the automatic locking function, no worry about forgetting to lock the door.

Electronic Deadbolt Lock – Safer high quality & solid touchscreen lock, This electronic door lock has intuitive OLED display, zinc alloy body, long battery life, 4pcs AA batteries can provide 5000 openings (approx. 6 months). For security reason, it will automatically lock for 5 minutes when enter the password incorrectly more than 5 times. Please Note the L/R side has different install method, please refer to the tips in video.

SHINE 3-way Touch Control Table Lamp

【Added 2 USB Ports & Power Outlet for More Convenience】Two USB ports with a 5V/2.1A output allows you to fast charge your smartphones, tablets, power banks, kindle readers or any other USB powered devices with ease. You also get a 120VAC (600 Watts max.) power outlet for other small appliances. The charging function is available whether the lamp is on or off.

【Easy to Use Touch Gesture】This desk lamp features touch gesture by simply touch a finger on the base or pole for selecting the brightness mode between Low, Medium, High, or OFF. The sensitive touch function makes it a very user-friendly dimmable lamp since you never have to fumble with switches when you are half asleep.

Sooreally 12 Inch Square Rain Shower Head

High Pressure Rain Shower Head: The 12 inch square rainfall shower head delivers powerful yet comfortable water pressure for the combination of both ultra-thin and air-in technology, which brings you a relaxing rainfall shower experience and massage bathing. Plus, the long-lasting 304 stainless steel mirror-like chrome finish showerhead definitely adds a touch of elegance to bathroom.

Fixed Extension Shower Arm: Made from solid brass, durable and sturdy, the 15 inch long extension shower arm with enough length could enable your shower head to be fixed without wiggling or drooping. And you just need to stand under the rainfall shower head to rinse off your body, like a natural spa in waterfall.

MusiBaby Speaker

♩♪♫【Portable and Long Battery Life】Bluetooth speakers small, Size only 4.9*2.9in, designed as a portable speaker. With 1500 minutes playtime, long enough for any outdoor activities. Special designed as outdoor speakers.It’s Ideal gifts for men or women, also affordable valentines gift for him.

♩♪♫【True 360°Stereo Sound & Amazing Bass Sound】Stereo sound with full bass—the speaker delivers immersive sound with rich bass, mids and highs,dynamic sound.Even at maximum volume, in the same way as the live concert performance. You will like MusiBaby’s true 360°Stereo Sound wireless speakers.Enjoy booming sound effects at this Halloween.It’s an Ideal halloween gifts.

