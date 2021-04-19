If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Has your home been looking a bit drab lately? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore all the little things around your house or apartment that make it look less chic and modern than it otherwise would. After busy days of work or school, the last thing you want to do is spend time and money on expensive home upgrades.

What you might not realize, however, is that home upgrades don’t have to be expensive to look expensive. In this roundup, we’re going to show you five fantastic home upgrades you can get that each cost $25 or less.

Today's Top Deal The Roomba 675 that Amazon shoppers go nuts for is down to $199! List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$80.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Do you know how much better your kitchen would look with under-cabinet lighting? And if you think your only option is to have an electrician install expensive light strips, you’re way off base. The Bawoo LED Under Cabinet Lights Set includes six battery-powered LED puck lights that you can stick anywhere in an instant. They’re also remote-controlled, so you don’t have to worry about wiring.

Another inexpensive upgrade that Amazon shoppers have been raving about is Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper. For as little as $9.99, you can transform your ancient white or black appliances into sleek stainless steel appliances. Look how great that refrigerator looks in the photos down below!

Is there anything more luxurious than a hotel-quality showerhead? Pick up the Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo on Amazon and it’ll be like every day is spa day.

If you have wood furniture around your home that’s been there for a while, the odds are pretty good that it’s showing all sorts of scratches and scuffs. Replacing it can be expensive and believe it or not, paying someone to refinish it can be almost as pricey. Instead, check out Howard Products Restor-A-Finish, which restores your wood furniture’s glistening finish with ease. Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about it!

Last but certainly not least, you should definitely consider giving the exterior of your house an instant upgrade with Ripeng 5 Inch Floating Zinc Alloy House Numbers. These house numbers cost just $8.99 each and they look amazing on any home.

You can learn more about all five of these awesome home upgrades down below, plus we’ve included some images to give you an idea of what to expect. Oh, and don’t forget to scroll all the way to the bottom because we’ve included two bonus items that you’re going to love!

Bawoo LED Under Cabinet Lights (6-pack, remote controlled)

Image source: Amazon

Adjustable brightness: 10%, 40%, 80%, 100% brightness. Select the desired brightness with the remote control. Press the +/- button on the remote control for 10 brightness levels. Select the desired brightness that is suitable for different lighting situations.

Two control modes: Control the Led Cabinet Lights wirelessly with the remote control, up to 3M maximum remote distance; The +/- key on the lamp: short press to switch on / off, long press to manual dimming.

Timer Preset: Use the remote control to turn off the lights within 10, 30, 60, or 120 minutes. With memory function, the brightness and the preset time can be changed at the next power-up.

Under Cabinet Lights 6 Pack, Bawoo LED Puck Lights Remote Control, 4000K Natural Warm White Bri… Price:$18.99 ($3.16 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Image source: Livelynine/Amazon

DETAILS: Size 15.8 X78.8 Inch, total 8.65 square feet(40cmX2m), Self-adhesive (no glue needed). Made of vinyl, stainless steel effect surface, oilproof, waterproof. Fully removable.

DIY FREELY: Trimming gridlines on backing paper for precise measurements, cut to any sizes, peel, and stick on any smooth appliances. Premium painting Ensures No Fading for Years.

All-PURPOSE: Stainless steel vinyl wrap for kitchen appliances. Stainless steel backsplash for kitchen backsplash. Brushed nickel silver contact paper for refrigerator/dishwasher upgrades. Metallic Stainless steel peel and stick film for stove DIY.

Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper Decorative Stainless Steel Wall Paper… Price:$9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo

Shower Head and Handheld Shower with Hose 3 Way Combo – Choose from 24 full and combined water flow patterns | 5 Full Setting High-power Shower Head and Hand Shower.

5 settings: Power Rain, Massage, Rain/Massage, Water-Saving Economy Rain, and Pause | Oversize 4″ Chrome Face | 3-zone Click Lever Dial.

Rub-clean Jets | Patented 3-way Water Diverter with Anti-Swivel Lock Nut | Angle-adjustable Overhead Bracket.

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Price:$21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Howard Products RF3016 Restor-A-Finish

Restor-A-Finish is a unique finish-penetrating formula that restores wood finishes while blending out minor scratches, blemishes, and abrasions

Available in nine colors to match almost any wood finish tone; Neutral, Maple-Pine, Golden Oak, Cherry, Walnut, Mahogany, Dark Walnut, Dark Oak, and Ebony Brown

With a simple wipe-on, wipe-off process, most finished wood surfaces that seem to need a complete refinishing job can be restored in a few minutes

Howard Products RF3016 Restor-A-Finish, 16 oz, Golden Oak List Price:$10.99 Price:$9.68 You Save:$1.31 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ripeng 5 Inch Floating Zinc Alloy House Numbers

Floating house number: you will get a house address number made of zinc alloy with a black coating on the surface, each house number is equipped with a sufficient screw set and operating instructions for your convenience, which helps you effectively simplify your installation work

Easy to install: please be sure to check whether the wall can be drilled before buying, each number comes with screws and floating mounts, one thing you need to do is pre-drill the surface and screw in the numbers, according to the steps in the operating instructions, please read the product pictures or instructions that we provided for more details

Beautiful and durable: made of quality zinc alloy, and the surface is plated with a black coating, which makes the numbers heavy and never rusts; The floating address numbers will create a good shadow effect after installation, please try to focus the light on them to get good night visual effects

5 Inch Floating House Number Modern House Numbers, Zinc Alloy Number with Nail Kit and Detailed… Price:$8.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BONUS UPGRADES

We’ve got two more home upgrades that we definitely wanted to share with our readers even though they didn’t make the top-5.

The first one absolutely would’ve made the list, but it costs more than $25. The Recessed Can Conversion Pendant Kit is worth every penny though, allowing you to convert any recessed light into a stunning modern pendant light in no time at all. Check out the photos on the Amazon listing to see how awesome it looks.

Then there’s Folex Carpet Spot Remover, which is a staple that should be in every single apartment, condo, and house in America. You won’t believe how quick and easy it is to remove stubborn stains!

Recessed Can Conversion Pendant Kit Adapter Only- Antique Bronze Price:$42.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Folex Carpet Spot Remover, 32 oz List Price:$16.40 Price:$12.17 ($0.38 / Fl Oz) You Save:$4.23 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.