Best air purifier for viruses is the futuristic new Aura Air Purifier

With everything going on in the world right now, it shouldn’t be a surprise that air purifiers are extremely popular right now. After all, there’s an ongoing global pandemic involving an airborne virus. Of course, it should also go without saying that not all air purifiers are made equal. If you want the best air purifier for viruses, it’s not going to be a $40 model on the bottom shelf at your local drug store. Instead, you’re going to need a model with a sophisticated system that purifies and sterilizes the air in your home. Now, Amazon finally has exactly what you’re looking for. You definitely need to check out the impressive new Aura Air Purifier now that it’s available for sale.

Aura Air Purifier | Smart HEPA + UV Light Purifier that Kills Viruses Price: $499.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Air purifiers for smoke and dust

If you just want a simple air purifier for things like smoke, dust, and allergens, there are so many great options out there. Head over to Amazon and you’ll see that the #1 best-selling LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier is only $99.99. That’s a fantastic price for a model with more than 35,000 5-star Amazon reviews. You can also get the popular Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier for $170.50 right now instead of $230.

Those are both fantastic options if you’re looking for a basic air purifier. They’ll do a great job with smoke, dust, and most allergens. They’ll even help clean mold out of your air. But if you want something that will also eliminate viruses from the air in your home, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Best air purifier for viruses

The new Aura Air Purifier looks like a futuristic piece of tech. Perhaps that’s because it is.

Unlike most air purifiers that are bulky and unsightly, the Aura Air Purifier mounts on your wall. It doesn’t take up any space at all on your floor or your tables. The design is sleek and stylish so it’ll blend in seamlessly with any decor. More importantly, of course, this is an astonishingly effective air purifier and air sterilizer.

According to the manufacturer, the Aura Air Purifier is clinically and scientifically proven to remove 99.9% of viruses and bacteria from the air. This impressive feat is accomplished by the unit’s special four-stage purification and sterilization system.

First, there’s a pre-filter that handles large particles like smoke, dust, pollen, and mold. Then there’s a Ray HEPA filter with three antibacterial laters that filter germs, odors, fungus, mold spores, and viruses. Next, a special UV-C light system kills viruses and bacteria that pass through. And finally, a patented Sterionizer releases positive and negative ions to remove any remaining pollutants and freshen indoor air.

All that is packed into one sleek system that’s quiet and compact!

We tested it ourselves

We’ve been testing the Aura Air Purifier ourselves for the past couple of weeks. So far, we have nothing but good things to say about this smart air purifier.

Aura says its air purifier kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. The company also has a study published in the World Journal of Surgery and Surgical Research to back up its claims. Needless to say, cannot confirm the manufacturer’s claims ourselves with regards to killing viruses. Complex scientific tests are needed to measure the efficacy of systems such as these. What we can confirm, however, is that the Aura Air Purifier seems to work much better than other air purifiers we’ve tested in terms of overall performance. The air in the area where we installed this unit had a fresh crispness to it that isn’t achieved by most other models.

Also important is the free Aura app that accompanies this smart air purifier. Aura doesn’t just purify and sanitize your air, it also measures air quality using seven different sensors. The app gives you statistics, insights, and even tips on how to further improve the air quality in your home. The Aura Air Purifier isn’t just the best air purifier for viruses, it’s also the smartest air purifier we’ve tested.

Aura Air Purifier fast facts

Wondering exactly what makes the Aura Air Purifier the best air purifier for viruses? Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

The Aura Air Purifier is the best air purifier for viruses, bacteria, smoke, dust, and more

The manufacturer claims it’s the “world’s smartest air cleaner” and it has so many impressive features to back it up

Aura is an all-in-one indoor air purifier with a built-in air quality intelligence system

This is an air purifier and air sanitizer in one compact unit that looks futuristic and stylish

Built-in sensors monitor air quality in real-time and make adjustments

The Aura air purifier removes 99.9% of all viruses and bacteria from the air, according to the manufacturer

Aura says this model is clinically and scientifically proven to remove microbes and viruses from the air inside a home

The purifier uses a special combination of UV-C light and the patented Sterionizer technology

Special 4-stage air cleaning system includes a pre-filter, Ray HEPA filter + active carbon filter, a UV light, and a Sterionizer

Control the Aura air purifier and see information about your home’s air quality in the free Aura app

The app also offers stats and tips on improving the air in your home

Cheaper options

If you’re looking for a less expensive option, take a look at the GermGuardian AC4825E True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer. This model has 35,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and it has been a best-seller for a very long time. It’s also discounted right now from $150 all the way down to $80.99.

Of note, the manufacturer does make the claim that it kills 99.9% of viruses, but it does not provide any results from scientific or clinical testing to back up its claims.

