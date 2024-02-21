Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is only $949 right now at B&H

Apple’s super popular M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is regularly available with discounts despite how new it still is. This new model was released late last year, so it’s one of Apple’s latest and greatest laptops. While the size of this MacBook Air is new, however, it’s otherwise nearly the same as the M2 MacBook Air 13-inch that Apple released quite a while ago. And that model is down to an excellent price right now thanks to a sale at B&H.

The M2 MacBook Air with Apple’s powerful M2 chip is on sale right now with a $150 discount. That drops your price to $949, which is a terrific deal for one of Apple’s best and most compact laptops.

Apple 13.6-Inch MacBook Air (M2, Silver) 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD $949 (reg. $1,099) $949 at B&H

Read our M2 MacBook Air review, and you’ll see how impressive Apple’s latest-generation laptops are. It’s not quite as powerful as Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro models, but the MacBook Air also costs way less money, and it still packs more than enough punch for most people out there.

Unless you need to do some very heavy-duty work that requires tons of processing power, the M2 MacBook Air will definitely suit your needs. I’ve used several different MacBook Air models over the years myself, and I have never been disappointed. That’s especially true with the M2 MacBook Air, which might just be my favorite laptop that Apple has ever released.

I have an M2 MacBook Air 15-inch, and I love it. To be honest, however, sometimes I wish I had opted for the 13-inch version instead. It’s just as fast, but it’s more compact and even lighter. I think I would probably have appreciated the portability more than the extra screen real estate.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air has a gorgeous 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina Display. It also has Apple’s updated screen design with a notch at the top for the FaceTime HD camera. This is Apple’s new signature look, and I really like it. It’s unique, and it lets Apple keep the bezels very narrow around the rest of the screen.

The M2 chipset makes big strides in terms of both power and efficiency. You get all-day battery life, as well as an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is sleek, thin, powerful, and on sale with a deep discount. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Considering the price tags on Apple’s MacBook Pro models, the $1,299 price of the M2 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM is more than fair. With B&H Photo’s current sale, however, you can get one for just $949 at B&H.

That’s the lowest price of the year for this model, and it’s an incredible value. It’s not every day that you see a current-generation Apple laptop on sale for less than $1,000.

Also, there’s another deal that’s worth mentioning if you just want to spend as little as possible and you don’t need the latest and greatest Apple Silicon.

The previous-generation M1 MacBook Air is currently $250 off at Amazon, so you can pick one up for just $749.99 instead of $999. That’s the lowest price ever for this best-selling laptop.