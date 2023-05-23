Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad is down to $399, matching the best price yet

The 10.9-inch iPad is on sale this week with a $50 discount. This marks just the second time in 2023 that Apple’s 10th-generation iPad has dropped to its lowest price. Released on October 26, 2022, it’s one of the newest products in Apple’s lineup. It’s also a substantial upgrade compared to the previous-generation model, thanks to a big redesign and the updated A14 Bionic chip.

Apple’s 64GB version of the 10.9-inch iPad typically costs $449, but it’s currently on sale for just $339. You can also save $50 on the 256GB model if you need more storage. Or, if you want to spend even less money, the previous-generation 10.2-inch iPad is also on sale with discounts of up to $80.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

If you haven’t seen it already, be sure to read BGR’s in-depth 10.9-inch iPad review. In it, we explain all the reasons why Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is such a great upgrade compared to its predecessor.

The first and most obvious update is the design of the new 10.9-inch iPad. It has a slightly larger display than the 10.2-inch model, of course. But it also has smaller bezels because the home button underneath the screen has been removed.

You can still use Touch ID on the 10th-gen iPad though, it has simply been moved to the power button on the edge of the tablet. This is a big deal for many Apple fans out there.

Yes, Face ID is great. I personally prefer it to Touch ID on my iPhone. But on an iPad, I’m not such a big fan. Sometimes I’m just not holding the iPad in a position that works well for Face ID, and it takes a few tries to unlock it.

That’s not a great user experience at all. Meanwhile, Touch ID works every single time for me, without fail.

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad also features the powerful A14 Bionic chipset in place of the A13 chip in the 9th-gen iPad. You get big speed gains as well as better battery life and more.

See Pricing See Pricing

The 10.9-inch iPad typically starts at $449, which is a big price increase compared to the older iPad. Right now, however, it’s $50 off at Amazon so it starts at $399. You can also upgrade to the 10.9-inch iPad with 256GB for $549 instead of $599.

As I mentioned, however, the previous-generation iPad model is also on sale right now. It’s still in Apple’s lineup since the 10th-gen iPad is so much more expensive. And right now, the 9th-gen iPad is up to $80 off.

You can get the 256GB model on sale for $399 instead of $479, which is an $80 discount. Also, WiFi + Cellular models are up to $80 off thanks to an extra $20 discount that’s taken off at checkout.

Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, you can opt for the base model with 64GB of storage. The 64GB iPad 9 retails for $329, but it’s currently on sale for $269.99. That’s a nice big 18% discount, and it’s within $20 of this model’s lowest price ever.