Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $270, or save $100 on iPad Air

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is the 9th generation of the company’s entry-level iPad tablet. It’s also the most affordable model in Apple’s lineup. With fantastic features and a retail price of $329, it’s practically impossible to make a case for any rival tablet in that price range. And a new iPad sale at Amazon just dropped the 10.2-inch iPad to the lowest price ever.

The sleek tablet currently has up to an $80 discount at Amazon. That drops the 9th-gen iPad to just $269.99 for the 64GB model, or you can get the 256GB version for $399 instead of $479. Additionally, if you want something much more powerful, you can save $100 on the M1-powered iPad Air.

There have been so many great sales lately on some of my favorite Apple products. You’ll find all the latest offers in BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals.

Among all those sales was a great offer back in May on Apple’s 9th-generation iPad. That sale ended a long time ago, but now it’s back for anyone who might’ve missed it.

Amazon is offering a $60 discount on the entry-level model. That means you can pay as little as $269.99 for the 10.2-inch iPad while this deal is going. Or, you’ll save even more money if you want to upgrade to the 256GB model. Instead of $479, it’s currently on sale for $399.

Apple’s 9th-gen iPad tablet is on sale with a discount at Amazon. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The 10.2-inch iPad features a beautiful Retina display and plenty of power, courtesy of the A13 Bionic chip. It also sports an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 12-megapixel FaceTime HD camera on the front, stereo speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Another huge selling point for many people is the fact that the 9th-generation iPad is one of the few Apple devices left with a TouchID home button on the front. Tons of people out there still prefer Touch ID to Face ID.

With a retail price of $329, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is the cheapest tablet in the company’s lineup. Today at Amazon, however, you’ll pay even less.

As most Apple fans will undoubtedly know, there are several newer and more powerful iPad models out there. Good news: The M1-powered iPad Air is also on sale right now.

The 5th-generation iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple’s blazing-fast M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, an improved 12-megapixel, Wi-Fi 6, and more. It’s powered by the same A-series chip that powers Mac computers, so you know you’re getting a beast of a tablet.

This model is normally priced at $599 for the 64GB version, but it currently starts at $499.99 at Amazon in multiple colorways. That’s nearly a $100 discount, and you’ll save just as much if you opt for the 256GB configuration instead.