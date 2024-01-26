Apple Watch Ultra is under $500 renewed for the first time ever

The Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the most impressive smartwatch that Apple has ever made. At least, it was until Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 during its iPhone 15 event in September. The 2nd-gen model isn’t a huge upgrade though, so there’s an easy way to save money for people who want to upgrade to one of Apple’s Ultra models.

If you want an Apple Watch Ultra, but you don’t want to spend $799 to get one, there are some excellent sales happening right now. Right now, you can pick up a renewed Apple Watch Ultra starting at just $499.99 for the first time ever on Amazon. That means you’ll save up to $299 compared to buying a new Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2. This also happens to be the first time that the Ultra model has dropped below the $500 mark.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

If you check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals, you’ll find some seriously impressive sales. As a matter of fact, all but one model is down to its lowest price ever.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329 right now, which is a $70 discount and the best price I’ve seen since ahead of the holidays last year.

But there’s one version of the Apple Watch that isn’t on sale at its lowest price. You guessed it: the Apple Watch Ultra.

If you want to buy a brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 2, the best price you’ll find right now is $749. That’s only a $50 discount from the regular retail price of $799, so you won’t save much money right now.

But Amazon has a ton of renewed Apple Watch Ultra models in stock right now, and prices start at just $499.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Apple Watch Ultra in any condition.

See Pricing See Pricing

According to Amazon, renewed Apple Watch Ultra models are in excellent condition. They have no cosmetic damage that’s visible from more than 1 foot away. Also, they’re guaranteed to function like new ones and have at least 80% of the original battery capacity. Since the Apple Watch Ultra is still so new, we would be the battery capacity will be much higher than 80%.

Amazon’s “Renewed Guarantee” gives you 90 full days to return your purchase for a full refund. That means you’ve got nothing to lose other than a great deal on an Apple Watch Ultra.

The only thing to keep in mind is that these are renewed models, so there’s obviously a limited supply. Plus, prices vary widely depending on which band you want. Be sure to click around through all the different options to see Amazon’s various prices.

See Pricing See Pricing

Alternatively, if you want a brand-new Apple Watch instead, definitely check out the deals we mentioned earlier.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is Apple’s most popular model, and it starts at $329 right now. That’s a nice big $89 discount, and it’s the lowest price yet. If you want to spend the least amount possible, the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE starts at $199 right now.

And finally, as I mentioned earlier, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up to $50 off depending on which band you want.

Should you get an Apple Watch Ultra?

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller for BGR

There are really only three things you need to know if you’re considering the Apple Watch Ultra.

First, it’s very large. The Ultra is far bigger than any other Apple Watch model that has been released to date. For that reason, I definitely recommend going to an Apple Store and trying it on your wrist before you buy one.

Second, it’s the best smartwatch Apple has ever made. Period. If the size isn’t a deal-breaker, the Apple Watch Ultra has the best design of any Apple Watch to date. It also packs features that no other model has, like the Action Button and the Wayfinder face with night mode, which you can see in the image above.

And third, it’s very expensive. Even with the renewed deal that gets you an Apple Watch Ultra for under $500, it’s still more expensive than the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE.