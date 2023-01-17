Apple M1 iPad Air is on sale at the lowest price ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

BGR Deals has terrific guides on the best Apple deals and the best AirPods deals. In addition to all the terrific sales we’ve covered in there, however, there’s a particularly appealing M1 iPad Air deal available right now at Best Buy.

Powered by the M1 processor, the iPad Air 5th-Gen offers impressive performance for much less money than the cheapest iPad Pro. And right now, it’s on sale at the all-time low price of $499.99.

Apple’s 5th-generation iPad Air retails for $599, which is a pretty hefty price for an Apple tablet that doesn’t have the word “Pro” in its name. But there’s a good reason that the iPad Air commands that price tag.

First and foremost, this tablet is powered by Apple’s M1 processor instead of an A-series chipset like the ones in the regular iPad. That’s the same chip that powers Apple’s Mac lineup, which means you’re getting desktop-grade performance in a slim tablet.

The M1 iPad Air that’s discounted in this Best Buy deal also features a USB-C port and Apple Pencil support. Not only can you use Apple’s latest stylus, but this iPad Air model also supports wireless charging for the Apple Pencil.

Other key M1 iPad Air features include Magic Keyboard support, a laminated display, and five different colorways.

$599 isn’t bad at all for this powerful package. Over at Best Buy, however, you’ll find the M1 iPad Air on sale for $499.99. Again, that matches the lowest price ever for this model. You definitely won’t find it on sale at a lower price anytime soon.

In addition to the M1 iPad Air, there are also a few more iPad deals you can check out today.

Anyone in the market for a more powerful iPad should check out Amazon’s iPad Pro deals. The iPad Pro 11-inch starts at $769 right now, which is a $30 discount. The larger iPad Pro 12.9-inch is also $30 off.

As for Apple’s more affordable iPad models, the iPad 10th-Gen is $20 off today. Also, the iPad mini is $30 off, but most colorways are already sold out.