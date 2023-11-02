Apple AirTags are under $22 each at Amazon and Walmart

Bluetooth item trackers have never been as popular as they are right now, as we learned in a report earlier this year. Needless to say, the recent sales boom is thanks largely to the popularity of Apple AirTag Bluetooth item trackers.

AirTags integrate seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad, allowing you to quickly locate lost items using the Find My app that comes preinstalled on any of Apple’s mobile devices. And despite the fact that they rarely get discounts, Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are currently on sale for just $86.99.

That’s even less than they cost during Amazon’s big Prime Day blowout when AirTag 4-packs were down to $88.49. The current sale drops your price to just $21.75 per AirTag, which is the best price that I’ve seen since back in June of this year.

Of note, this deal on Apple AirTag trackers is available at both Amazon and Walmart.

For those unfamiliar with how AirTags work, it’s actually pretty brilliant.

AirTag Bluetooth trackers basically use all of the iPhones around them as antennas. Even if you don’t have an AirTag yourself, your iPhone is still part of a global AirTag tracking network.

Apple’s AirTags constantly ping any iPhones within Bluetooth range and use them to transmit the location. It’s completely anonymous and encrypted, so you don’t have to worry about security. Then, whenever the AirTag owner wants, he or she can check the AirTag’s location using the Find My app.

Apple’s wildly popular Bluetooth item trackers never go on sale directly from Apple Stores. That should go without saying, of course, since Apple never discounts anything. At Apple’s partner retailers, however, you can occasionally find a sale that slashes the price of Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers.

Right now, one of these rare opportunities just presented itself. Amazon is offering AirTag Bluetooth item tracker 4-packs for $86.99 instead of $99. That’s a 12% discount that cuts your cost to $21.75 per AirTag.

Individual AirTags retail for $29 each. 1-packs also have been on sale lately, though there isn’t currently a discount. Even when they do go on sale, however, the price typically only gets a discount of between $1 and $3.

With that in mind, I always recommend passing on those deals and taking advantage of Apple AirTag deals that offer much bigger discounts on a 4-pack.

