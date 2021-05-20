Amazon’s hottest smart home gadget is only $30 – plus there’s a promo that pays you $40

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chamberlain is one of the leading brands out there when it comes to garage door openers and controllers, and it has a long history in the industry it has been a part of for 67 years now. Unlike other longtime industry leaders, however, Chamberlain has adapted and changed with the times. Now, not only does it make some of the most popular traditional garage door openers, but it’s also a leader in this emerging segment of the smart home space.

The company’s beloved MyQ smart garage door opener has been one of our readers’ favorite smart home gadgets for such a long time. Now, there’s a hot new version released late last year that retails for just $40. That’s definitely a steal considering the original model cost over twice that much when it first launched. A smart garage door controller is a gadget that’s often overlooked by people as they accumulate different smart home devices, but that’s a mistake. Once you start using one, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. While you’re standing around punching your PIN into a keypad that never seems to work on the first or even second try, I can open my garage door in an instant with a quick tap on my smartphone or even my Apple Watch!

Want to get in on the action? Right now you can score a MyQ for just $29.98 from Amazon — plus there’s also a special promo available that pays you $40 back!



Today's Top Deal

This iPhone case is thin and light but extra Tuff - now it's at Amazon's lowest price ever! Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The MyQ smart garage door opener cost $100 when it was first released… and it was worth every cent. This awesome device installs in under 20 minutes and lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone or even just your voice, thanks to Alexa support. Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase.

It also works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $40 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY40 when placing your first Amazon Key order. It’s a special promotion Amazon is running right now and you can learn more about it right here on Amazon’s site.



Chamberlain’s MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now and it’s down to the same $29.98 price that we saw last year during Black Friday and Cyber Week. But if you also take advantage of that Amazon Key promotion, you’ll pretty much end up getting a free MyQ from Amazon and you’ll net $10! Want to spend even less and end up with $20 instead of $10? The previous-generation MyQ is on sale right now for only $19.99 and it has all the same core features!

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… Price: $29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $19.99 You Save: $9.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the main takeaways:

Open and close your garage door from inside your home, from the backyard, from down the block, or from anywhere in the world using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key, and you can get a $40 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo )

) Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… Price: $29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $19.99 You Save: $9.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.