Amazon’s hottest smart home device is $25 ahead of Black Friday – plus, get a $30 credit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Back on Prime Day earlier this year, the MyQ smart garage door opener was one of the most popular smart home gadgets among our readers. It’s not difficult to see why. This awesome device lets you control your garage doors from your smartphone no matter where you are. You can even use Alexa voice commands to open and close your garage, which is so awesome. The MyQ is always very popular with our readers. But when it’s discounted, it definitely becomes the hottest Amazon smart home deal out there.

Chamberlain’s original model and the newer model with Bluetooth both normally sell for $30. But they’re both on sale right now. And believe it or not, the newer model is just $1 more than the original! Additionally, on top of all that, there’s also a special promotion that gets you a $30 Amazon credit if you try the new Amazon Key service with the coupon code KEY30.

That means Amazon is basically paying you $5 to get yourself a MyQ. It’s like Black Friday got here early!

The best Amazon smart home deal

Amazon’s big Prime Day sale was crazy this year. Everything you can think of was on sale at great prices, from wildly popular AirPods to all the Fire TV and Echo devices you can think of. There was even a crazy deal that got you a best-selling Alexa smart plugs for just $4 each — and that deal is still going right now if you hurry! We can’t even remember the last time we saw so many fantastic deals on Amazon. And it gave us a much-needed break from everything else going on in the world. Of course, it should go without saying that Amazon’s hottest smart home device was one of the most popular deals during Prime Day.

The original MyQ smart garage door opener was first released years ago, and it cost $100 at the time. At that price, it was absolutely worth every penny. This awesome device can be installed in about 15 or 20 minutes by anyone. It lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone. Or, you can even just your voice thanks to Alexa support! Maybe you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work. Or perhaps you’re just sick of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try. In either case, the MyQ is an awesome purchase.

Our readers’ favorite smart home device

Did you miss Amazon’s deep discount on Prime Day? Well, don’t worry because you’re actually in luck. The MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now after having sold out recently, and it’s down to $24.98 thanks to a special limited-time deal! Even if you miss out on snagging one for less than $24, there’s still another way to save. On top of the discounts, you can also take advantage of a special promotion. The MyQ works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $30 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY30 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

If you decide to take advantage of that promotion, Amazon will basically end up paying you to get a MyQ. How amazing is that?! Definitely get in on the action while you still can.



Chamberlain MyQ fast facts

Open and close your garage door from inside your home or anywhere else using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice. Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key

Get a $30 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo )

) Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub with Bluetooth List Price: $24.98 Price: $23.99 You Save: $0.99 (4%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub (Wi-Fi Only) List Price: $29.98 Price: $19.13 You Save: $10.85 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

