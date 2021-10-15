Amazon’s best weighted blanket is down to $39 instead of $80

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Weighted blankets are incredibly popular because they help people fall asleep and stay asleep. Right now, Amazon is running a big sale that slashes more than 50% off the #1 best-selling option. The YnM weighted blanket lineup is beloved by Amazon shoppers, and today prices start at just $39.80. It normally starts at $80 and goes up to $210, so this is an incredible deal. This blanket has a whopping 34,000 5-star Amazon ratings, which makes it the most beloved option on the site!

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads (… List Price: $49.80 Price: $39.80 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best weighted blanket

Remember when we told you about a study that identified one thing that’s 20 times more likely to cure your insomnia than any other sleep aid? Well, if you missed that article, it’s a weighted blanket. That’s right, weighted blankets create a sensation that is enormously effective, according to studies. It helps people fall asleep and stay asleep. That’s why these blankets are so insanely popular right now. But some blankets are better than others, of course.

Have you not yet hopped on the bandwagon? Or, do you have an old blanket that’s long overdue for a replacement? There’s a big one-day sale over at Amazon on the site’s best weighted blanket.

The YnM weighted blanket is one of the top-rated weighted blanket options on Amazon. Most options you’ll come across use the same nontoxic glass beads to add heft. The designs are often about the same as well, so it can be difficult to decide which blanket to buy. Hug Bud’s blankets have one thing that sets them apart from many others: A wonderfully soft and cozy velvet-like outer material.

These blankets are expensive, and anyone who has ever shopped for one already knows that. Today, however, Amazon is giving people an opportunity to score a YnM weighted blanket at a deep discount. Prices typically start at $80 for the 48″ X 72″ version that weighs 15 lbs, but today it’s down to just $38.90. Other sizes and discounts are available too, but there’s a good chance this deal will sell out fast. That means you’ll need to hurry if you want the best weighted blanket at the best price!

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads (… List Price: $49.80 Price: $39.80 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

YnM blanket fast facts

Use it on its own or with a duvet cover — a matching duvet cover is available

Breathable cotton helps dissipate heat

Provides a great way to help you calm down and get a restful night of sleep

Perfect for children and adults

All-natural, so you can sleep better without taking any pills

Unique 7-layer system is designed to contour to the shape of your body

This provides maximum comfort, plus more glass beads and less fiber fill

Each compartment is only 4 inches square to evenly distribute weight

Adults looking to choose the proper size should take 10% of their body weight and add 1 lb

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads (… List Price: $49.80 Price: $39.80 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.