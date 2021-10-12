Amazon’s best-selling headphones have 32,000 5-star ratings – get them today for $17

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bose, Apple, Beats, and Sony are obviously among the biggest names in the headphones market. And Amazon is offering some incredible deals right now on models from all of those brands. Most notably, Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro just recently arrived back in stock after having sold out last month, and they’re currently on sale at the lowest price of 2021 so far! Buy a pair of these beloved buds from the Apple store and you’ll pay $249. That’s actually a pretty fair price for Apple’s incredible noise cancelling earbuds. Grab AirPods Pro at Amazon today, however, and you’ll pay just $179.99! That’s an incredible deal, but it’s far from being the best headphones deal on Amazon right now.

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price: $17.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $1.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best headphones deal of October 2021

Forget all those other brands… did you know that the #1 best-selling pair of over-ear headphones on Amazon isn’t made by Sony, Bose, Beats, or any other high-profile company? That’s right, it’s the iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones that cost a small fraction of the price of headphones from any of those other brands.

Scroll around through some of the 32,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon and you’ll see just how impressive these headphones are. In spite of the surprisingly affordable price tag, these iJoy headphones offer great sound quality, all-day battery life, and a sleek design that owners really love. Then, on top of all that, these great headphones feature active noise cancelling tech that reviewers have called “phenomenal.”

All things considered, it’s hard to believe how affordable these headphones are. Similar models from top brands generally cost between five and 10 times that much! They retail for just $30, which is unreal. But if you clip the coupon on Amazon’s site right now, you’ll snag the best-selling iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones for just $16.99. This is Amazon’s best headphones deal by far.

iJoy headphones fast facts

Here are some key takeaways. After all, Amazon’s best headphones deal today offers much more than just a cheap price.

Deep bass and impressive battery life at a surprisingly low price



Sleek design with a stunning matte finish

Control playback and phone calls with 5 control buttons on the headphones

Comfortable ear cups help isolate sound

Foldable design makes them easy to carry

New 6-month exchange warranty lets you replace them if they break or get damaged

