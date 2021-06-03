Electric standing desks hit an all-time low of $175 in Amazon’s big one-day sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A high-quality electric standing desk is probably the one thing that’s worth the associated expense for pretty much anyone with a desk job. These brilliant gadgets typically cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but the undeniable health benefits definitely make them worthwhile. The results from study after study indicate that sitting all day long each day has terrible repercussions as far as health is concerned. That’s why it’s so important for people who sit at a desk to break up their days by spending some time on their feet — even if that means spending a good chunk of cash on a standing desk.

Want a top-rated electric standing desk without spending $500+? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Amazon is running a huge sale right now on popular Flexispot Electric Standing Desks, with prices starting at just $174.99 if you only need the electric frame only. That’s right… $174.99! It’s an all-time low price for a version of what is undoubtedly our favorite standing desk. And if you want our very favorite FlexiSpot electric standing desk that normally costs $300, you can snag one today for just $203.99! It includes all the features you might need including one-touch height adjustments and four different memory slots. This is truly an unbelievable value, but you probably don’t have much longer to take advantage.

Tons of people who are used to working in offices now work from home due to the pandemic. What’s more, businesses are learning that just as much work gets done when people operate remotely as when they’re all together in an office. Now that companies are seeing how much money they can save, the trend of working from home is only going to get more and more popular.

Did you just start working from home during the pandemic? Even if that’s not the case and you’ve been at it for years, you should definitely consider getting yourself a standing desk so you’re not sitting the entire time. After all, everyone’s seen the studies that show how bad sitting all day can be for your health. The problem, of course, is that choosing a standing desk can be so much more difficult than it seems. The most affordable options out there are often tabletop desk risers and manual standing desks, but operating them can be a pain. I even cut myself one time while adjusting a tabletop riser. Then there are standing desks with electric motors that make adjustments a breeze, but they can cost a lot of cash.

Unless you get one now during Amazon’s huge Flexispot sale, that is.

Flexispot’s EC9B Electric Standing Desk is a top-rated model that’s sleek and stylish. More importantly, it has a smooth electric motor and wonderfully solid construction. That means you can adjust from sitting to standing with the touch of a button and the height will be adjusted in a matter of seconds. This model costs $300 on a normal day, and that price is more than fair. But it can be had for just $203.99 right now thanks to Amazon’s huge one-day sale.

Or, if you want a slightly more advanced option with three different memory slots for one-touch operation, the Flexispot EN1 Electric Standing Desk in black or white that was a best-seller last year during Black Friday is now on sale for only $244.99 instead of $350. That beats Black Friday’s price and it’s a new all-time low on Amazon!

You can shop Amazon’s full FlexiSpot sale right here in this Gold Box deal, and it includes standing desk converters that sit on top of your regular desk. They’re a great option if you want to spend as little as possible, but we definitely prefer Flexispot’s regular electric models.

