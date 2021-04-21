If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25 — heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.25 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich since it doesn’t work with Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium to get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.

Well, we have some good news today for people who want to stick with Amazon when buying smart plugs: The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $14.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen in more than a year!

As long as Alexa is your go-to personal assistant, the Amazon Smart Plug is the cream of the crop when it comes to Wi-Fi smart plugs. It’s well-built and it’s made to last, plus the design ensures that the plug doesn’t block the other outlet when it’s in use. How annoying is it when you have a round smart plug that’s too big so you can’t plug anything else in?!

At $25, Amazon’s own-brand Wi-Fi smart plug is definitely a tall order. Making matters worse is the fact that Amazon rarely offers any discounts on its smart plug. Of course, it makes plenty of sense when you consider the fact that it’s the #1 best-selling smart plug on Amazon even with a $25 price tag. Today, however, you can pick up as many Amazon Smart Plugs as you want and you’ll pay just $14.99 each. That’s the best deal we’ve seen in a very long time, and we highly doubt this popular device will be discounted again until Prime Day 2021, at the soonest.

Here are the key details from Amazon’s bullet points on the product page:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug it in, open the Alexa app, and start using your voice.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app.

