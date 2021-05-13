If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not just our readers who have become familiar with the brand Nanch over the past few years, though there’s really no question at all that BGR Deals readers have been among the company’s biggest fans. Nanch has become synonymous with high-quality multi-piece toolsets that feature surprisingly good construction at prices that are so unbelievably low, they often seem like mistakes. In particular, the company’s screwdriver sets have helped to unclutter thousands upon thousands of our readers’ toolboxes over the years, and Nanch’s best-sellers are getting more and more popular by the day.

Anytime Nanch releases a new product, it ends up finding new ways to improve upon earlier models. And there’s no question that’s the case with the new Nanch H8 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set. The previous model is still among the best screwdriver sets we’ve ever tested, but the updated version is somehow even better — and it’s on sale right now for just $18.69 at Amazon, which is the lowest price of 2021!

The new and improved Nanch H8 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set features an even better design than the older model it replaces. Just as important is the fact that the construction is still just as solid as it was before.

Nanch’s metal bits in this set are made of S2 steel with a hardness rating of HRC 58-62, plus they have a special treatment that helps prevent rusting in case they get wet. And since this precision driver set works with so many different types of tiny screws, all the bits are magnetized so you don’t have to worry about dropping or losing anything. You also don’t have to worry about damaging any small electronics you might be working on because Nanch made sure not to over-magnetize the bits.

Despite the fact that it’s just a few months old, this new H8 model is so impressive that it already has over 2,100 5-star ratings on Amazon. The refreshed handle design fits comfortably in your palm and the end swivels smoothly for effortless turning. When it comes to working with anything that has small screws like smartphones, laptops, desktop computers, and even things around your house that aren’t gadgets like cabinet handles and drawer pulls, this could very well be the only screwdriver set you’ll ever need.

The Nanch H8 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set is already a bargain at its full retail price of $30, but a big 27% discount plus some extra money off with coupon code UG4VN3XC cuts it down to just $18.69. At that price, you really can’t go wrong! Just note that this is a special limited-time deal set to expire on Saturday, May 15th, so you don’t have much time to take advantage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Set includes a universal screwdriver with 22 magnetic steel screwdriver bits made of high-quality alloy S2 steel that won’t rust

The screwdriver handle is telescopic, ergonomic, and comfortable — it also has a swivel base for ease of use

Use this great kit to repair electronics, laptops, smartphones, watches, eyeglasses, and so much more.

2-year warranty lets you order worry-free

