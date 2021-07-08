Amazon shoppers rave about this 120″ home theater projector screen that only costs $23

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Home theater projectors provide an awesome alternative to pricey smart TVs. There’s a big problem people have with home theater projectors though. And anyone who has toyed with the idea of buying one likely knows what we’re talking about. Projector screens can add hundreds of dollars to the cost of your home theater setup. Home theater projectors can still be a terrific option, especially if you want a giant screen. TVs with screens over 75 or 80 inches in size cost thousands and thousands of dollars, but you can spend as little as a few hundred dollars on a projector and get a gigantic 100+ inch screen.

If you have a home theater projector or you’re in the market for one and you want a well-reviewed screen that’s not going to cost a fortune, we’ve got just the thing. We found a massive 120-inch projector screen on Amazon that has thousands of 5-star ratings, and it’s on sale today for just $22.95!

There are plenty of great options out there these days for big-screen TVs that are remarkably affordable. A great example is this top-rated 65-inch 4K Fire TV that’s currently just $550 at Amazon. But if you want a REALLY big television that’s 80 inches or larger, you’ll need to spend thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars to get something decent. What you might not realize, however, is that there’s another option that costs so much less.

Home theater projectors from leading brands often cost a small fraction of what you would pay for a huge TV. And yet many models support a nice clear image that can go up to 150 inches, or even larger. For example, the Epson Home Cinema 2200 Projector supports screen sizes up to 320 inches — or almost 27 feet. Incredibly, it’s only $699.99 right now while it’s on sale. Of course, projecting onto a wall isn’t optimal. That’s why many people get annoyed that they have to also purchase a projector screen for hundreds more. Lucky for you, we found an awesome option that costs next to nothing.

Definitely check out the P-JING PJ-TYB 120-Inch Projector Screen. It’s a terrific foldable screen with a no-crease design that Amazon shoppers have been loving. You can mount it permanently on your wall or fold it and use it as a portable screen, and it has a no-crease design that eliminates the lines that bother people on most portable projector screens. Does it deliver? Well, this model has already racked up more than 7,000 5-star reviews at Amazon. And the best part is the price:

You can pick one up on sale today for just $22.95 if you clip the coupon at Amazon!

Projector Screen 120 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projection Movies Screen for Ho… List Price: $24.95 Price: $22.95

Here are some key details:

This high-quality home theater movie projector screen is made from natural polyester fabric. It unfolds to a massive 120 inches despite being portable and only weighing 2.2lbs.

Worried about wrinkles? Just hang it up inside or outside and watch the wrinkles disappear. This screen is also brighter than most comparable screens. That means you will see a clearer picture in rooms that aren’t pitch black.

If the screen gets dusty, simply wipe it clean with a wet cloth.

Perfect for watching movies, sports, photos, music videos, video games, and more.

Includes 12 metal finished grommets for mounting, as well as wall hooks and cuttable rope.

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Included in the package: 16:9 screen (diagonal 120” with a 104″ x 58″ viewing area), a 16-pack of peel and stick hooks, and two 5-meter ropes.

