Amazon just announced a ton of new deals for day 2 of Prime Day

The big Amazon Prime Day sale we’ve been waiting for all season long is now more than halfway done. Needless to say, there is still all sorts of treasure to be found if you’re willing to dig deep enough. The good news is that the BGR Deals team is here to do all the digging for you, and we’ve unearthed so many exciting bargains this year.

As we said would be the case, the #1 deal among our readers by a very wide margin is Amazon’s offer that gets you FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit). After all, only a crazy person would pass up the opportunity to score some free cash. Wondering what else has been popular with our large audience during Prime Day 2021? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

This year’s top deals include plenty of usual suspects as well as a few fresh faces. Highlights include FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), the insanely popular MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for just $16.98 (plus a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo!), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch, a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the hot new Ring Video Doorbell for $44.99 with a free Echo Dot, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, incredible Sony headphones deals starting at $78, a Windows 10 laptop bundled with a 128GB microSDXC for just $219.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, more than half off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, the best Roomba deals of the year starting at $199.99, Amazon’s Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

Now, in addition to all those incredible Prime Day deals, Amazon just announced a whole slew of new sales that just went live for day two! Check out all the details below from Amazon’s note to the press:



Save more than 30% on the Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families, Super Fun Hilarious for Family Party Game Night

Save 20% on the Splash Pad Water Toy Sprinkler Mat Pool

Save up to 20% on handcrafted décor, jewelry, and more at amazon.com/handmadedeals.

Don’t forget to visit amazon.com/coupons to find Prime-exclusive savings including $10 off REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $10 off LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom, 40% off Seventh Generation products, and much more!

