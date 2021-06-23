Get a Windows 10 laptop and 128GB microSD for $220 in this epic leftover Prime Day deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Is Prime Day 2021 really over? We know Amazon said it was going to start on Monday, June 21, and end on Tuesday, June 22. But here we are on Wednesday and so many of the hottest deals from Amazon’s massive Prime Day sale are still available right now!

On top of all that, there’s one more epic leftover Prime Day deal that we need to tell you about.

Hyundai is obviously a massive brand, but it’s certainly not the first name you think of when you think about Windows 10 laptops. That’s about to change, however, because there’s an unbelievable deal on Amazon right now that carried over from Prime Day.

Hurry over to Amazon’s site and you can score a Hyundai Thinnote-A Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle for just $219.99 when you clip the coupon on Amazon’s site. That’s not a typo… you’ll get an actual Windows 10 laptop with a 14.1-inch display, Intel HD Graphics 500, an Intel Celeron processor, 64GB of storage plus an expandable 2.5″ SATA HDD slot, and a bundled 128GB microSDXC card… all for just $219.99!

Also, if you want a more powerful model, you can snag an upgraded Hyundai laptop with twice the RAM and 128GB of SSD storage for just $279.99. This deal is almost sold out, so you don’t have much time left to take advantage.

We have no idea when these deals will end, but you can be pretty sure that it’s going to end very soon.

Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price: $249.99 Price: $229.99 You Save: $20.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1" - Intel Celeron N4120 | 1366 x 768 Display | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD | Expa… List Price: $299.99 Price: $279.99 You Save: $20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some key takeaways:

Bundle includes Hyundai’s surprisingly fast Thinnote 14.1-inch laptop as well as a 128GB microSDXC card

14.1-inch display, Intel HD Graphics 500, an Intel Celeron processor, and 64GB of storage plus an expandable 2.5″ SATA HDD slot

Lightweight and portable, thin and sleek

The Thinnote-A comes with 64GB of onboard storage, and there are two ways to expand it — a 2.5″ SATA HDD slot and a microSD card slot

Windows 10 Pro

Dual-band Wi-Fi increases range and enhances stability — also includes an Ethernet RJ45 port

