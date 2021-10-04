Amazon KN95 masks made in the USA are in stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Among our readers, Amazon KN95 masks are more popular than anything else since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon’s KN95 masks are at the very top of the list. Perhaps it’s due in part to the fact that they’re quite affordable compared to other comparable options out there. Lately, black Hotodeal KN95 face masks have been super popular. These masks have been best-sellers for a while now. But even more people than usual have been ordering them lately thanks to a price cut discount on Amazon. Now they’re only $1 each!

N95 masks have also been popular with BGR Deals readers, but nowhere near as popular as KN95 masks. Scarcity and much higher price points are both contributing factors. But many of our readers still buy masks like these Kimberly-Clark N95 masks sold directly by Amazon. We’ve been told by many readers that they prefer N95 masks is that they’re made in the USA. We’ve also been asked by our readers time and time again to recommend KN95 masks that are made in the USA, but good options have been very difficult to come by… until now.

That’s right — Amazon finally has KN95 masks made in the USA!

Amazon has KN95 masks made in the USA

Breathease KN95 masks aren’t just made in the USA, as a matter of fact. According to the manufacturer’s Amazon page, they’re tested by a third party to ensure that they meet the highest safety standards.

Beyond the mere fact that these are KN95 masks made in the USA, they also feature 4-layer construction. This is something that many of our readers look for in a mask. Many KN95 mask options on Amazon have fewer layers of material, but these masks have an additional layer.

Image source: Jiri Hera/Adobe

These new Breathease KN95 masks just hit Amazon and we know they’re going to quickly become very popular options among our readers. In fact, they could become top-sellers before you know it. So many people have emailed us in search of KN95 masks made in the USA. And now we finally have a good option from a reputable company to recommend. On top of that, these are highly sought-after 4-layer KN95 masks instead of the 3-layer masks that some other companies sell on Amazon.

Why choose KN95 masks over N95 masks?

Some people say they want KN95 masks made in the USA because they prefer elastic earloops to elastic headbands. Headbands are a requirement on all N95 masks, of course. Others say they’re looking for USA-made KN95 masks because they’re less expensive than N95 masks.

Whatever the case may be, Breathease KN95 masks are a great option and they only cost $1.69 each when you buy a 10-pack on Amazon. That’s not much more than the black Hotodeal KN95 face masks that our readers love so much.

Best-selling KN95 masks

Here’s some additional info from Breatheze’s listing on Amazon:

These multi-layer KN95 masks are made in the USA

Breathe in the clean!

This KN95 mask has comfortable elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose wire

Smart design is perfect for all-day wear

These masks fold flat so you can easily carry them anywhere

Keep some in your pocket, in your purse, in your car, or anywhere else

100% sourced and manufactured in the USA

The manufacturer says these masks are tested by a third-party laboratory to make sure that they meet the highest quality and safety standards

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask MADE IN USA Particulate Respirator Protective Face Mask (10-Pack) Price: $16.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other KN95 mask options

