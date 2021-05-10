If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon shoppers are going nuts over the retailer’s huge discount available right now on the top-of-the-line Instant Pot Max 60. It used to retail for a whopping $200 before the retail price just recently fell to $150, and it packs all sorts of impressive features. On top of all the standard features you would expect from any Instant Pot, you can even use this pricey for canning! It’s powerful and versatile, and it’s down to the lowest price of 2021 right now at Amazon thanks to an extra discount that slashes the price to just $119.99.

Even with that deep discount, however, the Max is still out of some people’s price range.

If you’re looking to spend even less and you don’t need quite that much capacity, you will be happy to learn that there’s another awesome Instant Pot deal you should check out. Amazon’s #1 best-selling multi-use cooker is the Instant Pot Duo Mini, and right now it’s on sale for only $63.94.

It can often be difficult to say exactly which is the most popular brand in a competitive market. Take smartphones, for example. Is Samsung #1? Is it Apple? Do they switch back and forth in the #1 and #2 spots? It’s far too tough to say for certain, and market research companies don’t even agree half the time.

If you turn your attention to the kitchen, however, pretty much everyone knows which brand is #1 when it comes to the popular multi-use electric pressure cooker market. It’s Instant Pot, of course, and Amazon is running a few deals right now on Instant Pots that you’re definitely going to want to check out.

As we mentioned, Instant’s beloved Instant Pot Max 60 is on sale with a big discount that cuts the price to $119.99. That’s crazy! But before you jump at that deal, there’s another one you need to check out: The insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Mini with more than 132,000 5-star ratings on Amazon can be had for much less than that.

Instant Brands’ awesome Instant Pot Duo Mini is one of the best-selling Instant Pot models ever made, and it’s currently the #1 best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon’s whole site. This model is a bargain at $80, but it’s currently on sale for $63.94, which is within a few dollars of the discount we saw last winter during Black Friday and Cyber Week. That’s right, just $64 for the best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon’s entire website!

This model’s compact footprint is perfect for small kitchens where space is limited, but it’s also great for any household because it’s the perfect size for sides

Instant Pot’s Duo Mini has all the same great features as the Duo 60, but with a more compact design

It’s a multi-use device that replaces up to seven different kitchen appliances: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer

Cook quickly and easily with 14 different one-touch cooking programs including soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, saute/searing, steam, slow cook, and more

Prepare your favorite dishes in half the time!

This ultimate Instant Pot model includes all the different cooking modes you might want, plus some that you don’t often find on Instant Pots like sous vide and canning

Max offers sustained 15psi of pressure to cook food even faster than other models, or for pressure canning at home

This model’s large touchscreen controls make it easy to program, with easy access to time, temperature, pressure level, delay, warming, and more

Instant’s special Nutriboost technology boils while applying pressure to break down tough food while ramping up the flavor

13 different safety features ensure that you’re safe at all times

