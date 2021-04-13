If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s deals on Instant Pots are a bit light right now, but there are still some solid offers to be found. For example, you can pick up the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo that everyone loves so much for just $10 more than the Mini version that’s half the size. That’s an awesome deal!

On the other hand, if you already have an Instant Pot and have no desire to get something new, there’s still a terrific deal that you should check out right now at Amazon. The popular Kosbon 73-Piece Instant Pot Accessories Set adds all sorts of awesome new functionality to your Instant Pot, and you can pick one up today for just $31.99.

Today's Top Deal This automatic jar opener went viral on TikTok and people are flooding Amazon to get one! Price:$35.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s big sales ahead of the holidays each year include plenty of phenomenal Instant Pot deals. That means tons of people out there probably now have new Instant Pots that they’ve been enjoying for the past few months. But regardless of whether you’re about to score a new Instant Pot or you have a model you’ve been using for years, there’s an awesome accessory kit you should check out that will completely transform your Instant Pot experience.

Instant Pots are so great because of how remarkably versatile they are. With one device, you can cook so many different meals that span every type of cuisine. What you might now realize, however, is that there’s a whole world of additional features you can add to any Instant Pot by purchasing something like the Kosbon 73-Piece Instant Pot Accessories Set.

With more than 4,700 5-star ratings on Amazon, Kosbon’s kit is among the highest-rated options we’ve come across. It packs a whopping 73 different pieces including racks, pans, baskets, molds, utensils, oven mitts, and more. This kit even comes with magnetic cheat sheets that you can stick to your refrigerator.

Whether you’re an Instant Pot newbie or a long-time Instant Pot owner looking to mix things up a bit, this will be the best $32 you spend in 2021.

Instant Pot Accessories Set, 73 PCS Instant Pot Accessories Compatible with 5,6,8Qt - 60 Pcs Pa… Price:$31.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the highlights from Amazon’s product page:

★ [2020 Superior Value Complete Accessories Set for Instant Pot] – Ideal gift for Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas. These accessories for Instant Pots provide all you need for delicious foods. The kit includes 60 Pcs Cake Baking Papers, 2 Steamer Baskets, 1 Steamer Rack, 1 Non-stick Springform Pan, 1 Egg Rack, 1 Egg Bites Mold, 1 Kitchen Tong, 1 Dish Plate Clip, 2 Oven Mitts, and 3 Magnetic Cheat Sheets.

★ [FITS 5/6/8 QT INSTANT POT AND TOP BRAND PRESSRESURE COOKER] – Our accessories for instant pot fits 5, 6, and 8 Quart pressure cooker and stockpot, such as Power Pressure Cooker XL, Cuisinart CPC-600, Fagor 6-Quart, Instant Pot IP-LUX50, IP-LUX60, IP-DUO60, IP-DUO80, IP-LUX80.

★[PREMIUM QUALITY MATERIAL& SAFE] – Consumer safety is our first priority. All accessories meet US Food-Grade standards, made of high-quality food-grade 304 Stainless Steel and Silicone. They are also BPA FREE, odor resistant, FREE of lead, phthalate, PVC, and other toxic materials. Sturdy and durable, No rust forever, easy to clean, dishwasher safe, higher temperature resistance, and corrosion resistance.

★ [HEALTHY and LOW-CALORIE FOODS] – Our accessories set for pressure cookers helps you make healthy meals for your family compared to fried food or grilled food. It’s LOW-CALORIE foods, and keep 95% nutrients. You can cook varieties of foods with our accessories, such as meat, seafood, fish, vegetables, eggs, cake, grains, beans, and baby foods among others. Large capacity, double layers, and Steamer Rack design help you cook all kinds of foods at the same time, have balanced nutrition every day

★ [Three Magnetic Cheat Sheets] – Three cheat sheets are magnetic, which easily sticks to your appliance, refrigerator, or INSTA. You can check cooking times for 45 common foods easily, like meats, vegetables, seafood, rice, and beans no need to look for it from books, manual, or smartphones.

Instant Pot Accessories Set, 73 PCS Instant Pot Accessories Compatible with 5,6,8Qt - 60 Pcs Pa… Price:$31.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.