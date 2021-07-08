Amazon has a $29 portable grill with a design so smart, you’ll take it with you everywhere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few trouble spots here and there, but things are generally going pretty great in the US. We’re talking about the pandemic, of course. Vaccine numbers look great right now, and warmer weather means we can all spend time outside. We know that we can safely gather outdoors too, as long as we follow health protocols. Vaccinated people can even gather without wearing face masks, according to the CDC’s current guidance.

We hope you all plan to remain vigilant this summer. But you should also plan a few day trips here and there! This way, you can have some fun even if you’re not ready to travel by plane, bus, or train. We’ve all earned some R&R. And if you really want to kick things up a notch once you arrive at your destination, we’ve got an awesome product you need to check out that’s going to be one of the hottest Amazon buys of the summer. It’s called the TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without one.

Today's Top Deal

Cook perfect steak and chicken every time with this brilliant Amazon find — now on sale! List Price: $39.99 Price: $37.99 You Save: $2.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It doesn’t matter if you’re headed to a park that’s 1 mile away or a beach that’s 100 miles away. In either case, you’re going to have a better time there if you host a little barbecue. That’s why the TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill is so great — you can quickly and easily hold a BBQ anywhere, and set it up in a matter of minutes. This brilliant portable grill is made of cast iron and it has great build quality. It’s also so easy to travel with though because it folds flat. When closed, it measures just 18.1 inches tall by 17.5 inches wide.

The TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill brings the party with you no matter where you go. It’s definitely going to be one of the hottest buys of the summer — and it only costs $28.99 at Amazon! Just toss it in your trunk, drop in a small bag of charcoal and a cooler with all your food, and you’re good to go!

TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill, Portable BBQ Barbecue Grill Lightweight Simple Grill for Outdo… List Price: $31.99 Price: $28.99 You Save: $3.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key takeaways to keep in mind:

The TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill is easy to set up

A foldable design also makes it wonderfully portable

When folded, the grill measures just 18.1 inches tall by 17.5 inches wide

Fits in any trunk, van, or trailer

Unfold it, drop in some charcoals, place the grate on top, and you’re ready to grill

The large grilling area measures 17 inches by 10 inches, so it’s great for big groups

Lightweight, so it’s easy to carry

The unique design is very sturdy so you don’t need to worry about it tipping over

Made of food-grade metal that’s heat and rust-resistant

Perfect for camping, the beach, parks, or anywhere else!

TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill, Portable BBQ Barbecue Grill Lightweight Simple Grill for Outdo… List Price: $31.99 Price: $28.99 You Save: $3.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.