Most of our readers are familiar with iHealth, a brand that focuses on adding smarts to home health care products. The company makes some great products, and tons of people were introduced to them over the course of the year last year. In a recent email to BGR, iHealth said that more than 1 million people bought the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer over the course of 2020. The pandemic was obviously the catalyst, but that’s still a truly impressive figure when you consider the fact that it was priced at $60 for most of the year. The company explained that import problems and inflated taxes levied on Chinese imports were to blame for the sky-high price, but that didn’t stop more than a million people from buying this sleek no-touch thermometer.

Well, the good news is that iHealth’s import woes are apparently no longer a problem. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that the PT3 is on sale with a huge discount that slashes the price to just $16.99. That matches this model’s all-time lowest price, so it’s definitely a great time to pick one up.

Key essentials like face masks and hand sanitizer have been very popular lately at Amazon. But aside from all that, there’s a different type of essential product you should check out at Amazon — especially while it’s on sale with a massive discount that slashes it to a new all-time low price. We’re talking about the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, which so many BGR Deals readers have referred to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” It’s sleek and minimalistic like something Apple would make if Apple made thermometers, and it’s also incredibly easy to use. In fact, it only has one button.

Most importantly, this awesome gadget happens to be within a few bucks of the lowest price of the year right now at Amazon.

Also of note if you don’t mind spending a little more money, the company just released a new wireless PT3 forehead thermometer. The new version includes Bluetooth connectivity so it can sync with your smartphone to keep track of all your temperature readings. It retails for $39.99, which is still a terrific value when you consider that the regular model cost twice as much as that last year and over 1 million people bought it.

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon listing:

No Touch Measuring, Just Safe and Hygienic: PT3 Built-in infrared temperature sensor, reads body temperature within 1.18 inches of the center of the forehead without physical contact.

Tri-Point Sensors Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors combine to account for other variables; ensuring maximum accuracy every time temperature is taken.

Fast, Simple, Clear, and Quiet: The intuitive single-button control design thermometer reads the temperature in just 1 second from a clear bright extra-large LED screen, even in total darkness. The quiet vibration alerting ensures there is no buzzing noise and no disturbance.

Suitable for Multi-Scenario and All Ages: iHealth PT3 is designed for all ages: ranging from babies and toddlers to the elderly. An ideal choice for hospitals, hotels, school settings, and public establishments.

What You Get: 1x PT3 thermometer, 2x AAA batteries, 1x Instruction manual, 1x Quick User Guide, our worry-free 12-month warranty, and friendly California-based customer service.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$19.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$3.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth Wireless No-Touch Thermometer for Adults Forehead, Digital Infrared Fever Thermometer f… Price:$39.99 ($39.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

