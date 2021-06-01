Add Alexa to your car with a $25 Echo Auto, Amazon’s lowest price of 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you ask us, Amazon’s greatest creation isn’t a massive online marketplace or a nationwide distribution network. Instead, we think it might be the virtual personal assistant Alexa, which so many people rely on and use dozens of times each day. People love Alexa so much in their homes because there are endless “skills” that Amazon’s voice assistant can handle. The problem is that many of us lose access to all of our Echo speakers when we leave the house since none of Amazon’s Echo speakers are portable anymore.

It’s pretty safe to say that Amazon is obviously well aware of that limitation. That’s exactly why the retail giant created the Echo Auto, which gives you hands-free access to Alexa in your car while you drive.

Alexa might’ve been viewed as a luxury when it first debuted, but now it’s definitely a necessity. Amazon’s virtual personal assistant is crucial for so many people and I can’t even remember what life was like before I had Alexa to do my bidding. Alexa turns the lights on and off for me, it shows me who’s at my front door thanks to a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Show, it makes my coffee in the morning, and it even arms my alarm system at night.

I’m so used to having the ability to speak commands to Alexa that I have definitely caught myself doing it once or twice when I wasn’t even anywhere close to an Echo speaker. Oops!

The only problem with all this reliance on Alexa is that it’s not easily accessible once I leave my house. Or at least, that used to be the case before I got my hands on one of Amazon’s best Alexa smart devices. It’s called the Echo Auto, and it’s basically an Echo Dot for your car. It gives you hands-free access to all the Alexa skills you love, and it plays Alexa’s voice or streaming music through your car’s speakers.

It’s a must-have for anyone who uses Alexa, and it’s on sale right now for just $24.99 instead of $50. That’s a gigantic 50% discount and it matches Amazon’s lowest price of 2021 by a wide margin. It’s like Prime Day 2021 just came early!

Here are the key details you should remember:

Echo Auto connects to your phone’s Alexa app and then plays through your car’s speakers

Connect with a cable using your car’s auxiliary input or use your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection for a wireless setup

Sets up in just a few seconds!

Just like that, you have hands-free access to all of Alexa’s skills in your car

Special design with 8 different microphones ensures that the Echo Auto hears you loud and clear, even with a lot of road noise in the background

Ask Alexa to stream your favorite music, continue playing that audiobook you were listening to, cue up a new podcast, and more

You can also use Alexa on the Echo Auto to find nearby businesses, check your calendar, and make calls

Works with Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, SiriusXM, and plenty more

You can even use Alexa to play fun games on a long car ride, such as Jeopardy!, HeadsUp!, and 20 Questions

Find the cheapest nearby gas station with GasBuddy, avoid traffic with Waze, get help parking with ParkWhiz, and so much more!

