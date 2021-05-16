If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sundays are made for rest and relaxation. Before you get to all that, however, we’ve got 10 epic daily deals that you’re definitely going to want to check out. And at the top of the list, we’ve got… free money!

There is an incredible hidden deal on Amazon that will score you a free $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card with the coupon code GIFTCARD2021. If you just enter your own info as the recipient and add the money back to your own account, you’ll end up getting that $15 for free! The one catch is that this deal is only for people who have never bought Amazon gift cards before from the Amazon website (purchases from other stores are fine). Thankfully, it’s easy to figure out if you’re eligible. Just add a $50 Amazon gift card to your cart, enter the coupon code at checkout, and the following message should appear near the top of the page when you apply the code: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” As long as you see that message, you’ll score yourself some free money!

Other top daily deals on Sunday include your very last chance to get the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $28.85 (or get the awesome upgraded version for $39.99 instead of $50), a fantastic 4K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for only $64.99, #1 best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plugs with more than 19,000 5-star ratings for just $4.72 each with coupon code ECHE76M7, a massive $52 discount off Apple AirPods Pro, 17% off the most popular iPhone clear cases we’ve ever covered here at BGR Deals, best-selling smart LED light bulbs for only $5.75 each, 38% off luxurious 1,000 thread count bed sheets for one day only, a surprise sale that slashes the Fire TV Stick 4K to the same price as the mid-range Fire TV Stick, and the Eureka PowerSpeed lightweight upright bagless vacuum that gobbles up pet hair like it’s nothing for just $75.98.

Scroll through all of today’s hottest daily deals down below.

Amazon eGift Card Price:Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

Smart Plug Gosund Smart WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa and Google Home, 2.4G WiFi Only, No Hub Re… List Price:$26.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$8.10 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: ECHE76M7

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$36.99 Price:$28.85 You Save:$8.14 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price:$79.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$15.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:Save 17% Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart WiFi Light Bulb with Warm White, TECKIN 16 Million RGBCW Color Changing Led Bulb ,Works w… List Price:$32.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$10.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

True Luxury 1000-Thread-Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets, 4-Pc King White Sheet Set, Singl… List Price:$113.99 Price:$70.49 You Save:$43.50 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Eureka PowerSpeed Lightweight Powerful Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner for Carpet and Hard Floor, Tu… List Price:$95.99 Price:$79.98 You Save:$16.01 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.