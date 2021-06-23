Today’s best deals: Leftover Prime Day deals, $17 MyQ, $100 Nest Thermostat, $220 Windows 10 laptop bundle, $20 Roku, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With Prime Day 2021 now behind us, all of the best deals of the season are long gone, right? Think again, bargain hunters, because so many of Prime Day’s hottest deals are still available now — and plenty of new deals have popped up on Wednesday!

Highlights from today’s roundup of the top daily deals out there include Prime Day’s #1 best-selling smart home device — the MyQ smart garage door opener — still on sale at its all-time low price of just $16.98 (plus get a $40 Amazon credit with the Key promo!), a rare discount that drops the newest Nest Thermostat to an all-time low of $99.98, the flagship Nest Learning Thermostat on sale for $199, an insane bundle deal that gets you an impressive Windows 10 laptop with a 128GB microSDXC for just $219.99, the deepest discount of the year on the stunning Sony A8H 4K smart TV, a one-day deal that slashes 20% off Amazon’s best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows, 21% off Sony portable speakers that everyone loves, our favorite Tuff & Co iPhone cases for $15.99 in any size, the lowest prices of 2021 on Belkin surge protectors, an Instant Pot Pro deal that saves you $20, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6 in our favorite colorway, the 10.2-inch iPad for $299, a crazy deal that gets you the Roku Express 4K+ for $29.99 and more Roku deals starting at $19.99, $160 off the incredible self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum, an awesome 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for just $59.49 with coupon code PDP6DEAL, the super-popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum for just $89.99, best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $6.07 each, a crazy deal that gets you the $600 YABER Pro V7 home theater projector for just $299.99, and more.

Scroll through all of Wednesday’s top daily deals down below.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price: $29.98 Price: $16.98 You Save: $13.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price: $129.99 Price: $99.98 You Save: $30.01 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest… List Price: $207.99 Price: $199.00 You Save: $8.99 (4%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price: $249.99 Price: $229.99 You Save: $20.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony A8H TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model Price: Was $1,900, Now $1,298 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $39.99 Price: $31.99 You Save: $8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker IP67 Waterproof BLUETOOTH 24 Hour Battery an… Price: $118.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Power Strip, Belkin Surge Protector - 8 AC Multiple Outlets (3550 Joules) - 6 ft Long Flat Plug… List Price: $28.99 Price: $16.19 You Save: $12.80 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice/Grain Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Sous V… List Price: $149.99 Price: $129.95 You Save: $20.04 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… List Price: $429.00 Price: $349.00 You Save: $80.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2020 Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (8th Generation) List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok… List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.00 You Save: $10.99 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price: $29.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price: $599.99 Price: $529.00 You Save: $70.99 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.39 You Save: $20.60 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: PDP6DEAL

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2600 mAh, Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Cover with Powerful Sucti… List Price: $179.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $90.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price: $599.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $300.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

