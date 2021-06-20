10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Free $25 Amazon credit, $230 Windows 10 laptop, $189 AirPods Pro, $3 smart plugs, $99 Nest, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Can you believe we less than one day to go before Prime Day 2021 officially begins?!? This year’s huge Amazon Prime Day sale is set to be the biggest ever, with more than 2 million deals available to Prime subscribers around the world. Of course, there are always some awesome Prime Day deals that appear on Amazon’s site early, and we’ll cover some of the best ones in this roundup.

Before we get to all that, however, let’s talk about how you can get some free money from Amazon!

Amazon will give you a $15 credit for free when you buy a $50+ Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout. Enter your own email address as the recipient, and the $15 credit is totally free! There’s obviously a catch, and it’s the fact that you can only get this free money if you’ve never bought gift cards before from Amazon’s site (in-store purchases of physical gift cards are fine). The good news is that finding out whether or not you’re eligible is simple… if the coupon works for you, you’ll see the following message near the top of the page after you enter the promo code: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” Who would pass up free money?!

Then, there’s also a second offer that is even simpler. There’s a big promotion that lasts until Sunday and gives you a free Amazon credit for “shopping small.” Starting on June 7 and running through June 20 just before Prime Day begins, you can get a $10 Amazon credit when you spend at least $10 with any of 300,000 participating small businesses. More details about the promotion can be found on Amazon’s Support Small page. Today is your last chance to cash in with this offer, so don’t miss out!

Moving along to some of the hottest daily deals you can find out there today, our roundup includes best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plugs for only $2.97 each when you clip the coupon on the product page, a surprising extra discount that slashes AirPods Pro to a new 2021-low price on Amazon (plus discounts on every other AirPods model), a shockingly good deal that slashes a Hyundai Windows 10 laptop bundled with a 128GB microSD card to just $229.99, Google’s newest Nest Thermostat for just $99.99, the Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for $14.99 instead of $50 if you’re a Prime member, beloved Tuff & Co iPhone cases for only $15.99 in any size, the insanely popular new Roku Express 4K+ for just $29.99, the stunning YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector that our readers love so much for just $259.99 instead of $600, and the awesome Gosund smart light switch with an Echo Dot built in for just $21.15 with coupon code I23B4U6N.

Don’t miss these awesome deals!

Amazon eGift Card Price: Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

Smart Plug - Esicoo Smart Plug Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home –Only Clou… List Price: $16.97 Price: $11.88 You Save: $5.09 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price: $259.99 Price: $229.99 You Save: $30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok… List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price: $299.99 Price: $259.99 You Save: $40.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Gosund Smart Light Switch, Alexa Built-in, Voice Control/App Control, Needs Neutral Wire, No Hu… List Price: $46.99 Price: $21.15 You Save: $25.84 (55%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: I23B4U6N

