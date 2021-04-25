If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The BGR Deals team has cooked up another delicious daily deals roundup for our readers on Sunday. As has been the case for the past few days though, there’s one particular bargain that we want to showcase because it gets eligible Amazon shoppers some free money! Just buy a $50 Amazon gift card and Amazon will give you a $15 credit for free as long as you enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout! The catch is that you can only get this free money if you’ve never bought gift cards before on Amazon’s site. Wonder whether or not you’re eligible? It’s simple… if the coupon works for you, you’ll see the following message near the top of the page after you enter the promo code: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” Why would anyone pass up free money?!

Other top daily deals on Sunday include wildly popular Gosund Wi-Fi smart plugs for only $4.72 each with coupon code EXSH75VZ, Apple’s AirPods Pro for $197 instead of $259 and a surprise sale that brings a deeper-than-normal discount to AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, a best-selling Tomzon 4K camera drone for just $79.99 when you clip the coupon on the product page, 32% off top-rated Tuff & Co iPhone clear cases, the $50 4th-gen Echo Dot for $29.99, a big one-day sale on Tacklife saws and tools, and even bigger one-day sale on Hurricane fans that you’ll definitely need now that summer weather is here, and a top-rated Levoit smartphone-connected humidifier for $54.99 thanks to a rare double discount.

Scroll through all of today’s best daily deals down below.

Amazon eGift Card Price:Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart Plug Gosund Smart WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa and Google Home, 2.4G WiFi Only, No Hub Re… List Price:$26.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$8.10 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: EXSH75VZ

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:$18.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tomzon D25 4K Foldable Drone with Camera for Adults, Drone for Kids Beginners with Optical Flow… List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$20.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on Tacklife Saws and Tools Price:Up to 50% off Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save up to 47% on Fans and Humidifiers Price:Up to 47% off Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Levoit Humidifiers for Bedroom Home Large Room, 6L Smart WiFi Top Fill Cool Mist Air Ultrasonic… List Price:$59.99 Price:$54.99 You Save:$5.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

