There is a serious resurgence happening right now in the quadcopter drone market. Drones were insanely popular for a few years when they first burst onto the scene, but then consumer interest died down a bit. Now, however, it seems like everyone wants a new drone — especially now that warm summer weather is finally arriving all across the US.

If you’re looking for something fun to keep you or your children occupied outdoors this summer, it doesn’t get much better than a camera drone. And if you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll find a nice little discount on the already-affordable Holy Stone HS160 Pro Foldable Camera Drone with awesome features including voice control and gesture selfies!

Spending time outside is important every summer, but it’s especially crucial this year considering there’s a global pandemic driven by an airborne disease that spreads mainly indoors. There are countless activities you and your kids can do outdoors, but few are as fun as piloting an awesome camera drone. Now, you’ve got a great opportunity to save a few extra bucks on a model that our readers love.

The Holy Stone HS160 Pro Foldable Camera Drone has all the main features you would expect from a recreational quadcopter. It also comes with an extra battery to double your flight time, and there’s a great 110° wide-angle camera that beams nice clear 1080p video back to your smartphone as you fly.

On top of all that though, there are a few additional features that you don’t often find on affordable drones like this one. For one thing, you can snap selfies with a simple gesture so the controller doesn’t have to be in the photo. But the coolest feature might be support for voice controls, which let you do things like take off and land using nothing but your voice. You can even pilot it with your voice by saying things like “forward” or “left.” How cool is that?!

The last time we covered this popular drone, it sold out after a couple of days. In other words, grab one now or it could be too late.

Holy Stone HS160 Pro Foldable Drone with 1080p HD WiFi Camera for Adults and Kids, Wide Angle F… List Price:$59.99 Price:$56.99 You Save:$3.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details from Amazon’s product listing:

1080P Full HD 110° Wide-Angle Camera: Captures higher resolution photos and videos (1920 X 1080P), you can see what your drone sees from a smartphone, enjoy a live video feed up from 80m away with FPV transmission.

Considerate Design: HS160 Pro provides the perfect solution for indoor and outdoor flying, foldable and lightweight makes it exceptionally easy to carry; come with 2 batteries provide up to 24 mins play.

Intelligent and Fun: Gesture makes selfie so easy, simply raise your hand or pose V sign, the drone will take photos and videos; draw a path on the phone screen, and the drone can automatically along with the routs you set.

User Friendly: HS160Pro has multiple functions Altitude Hold, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, One Key Start /Landing, and Speeds Adjustment make it so easy to play even for kids.

Gravity and Voice Features: Controlling the drone by adjusting the vertical and horizontal position of your smartphone; Or simply speak the commands like “take off”, “landing”, “left”, “forward”, “backward”.

