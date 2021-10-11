Alexa smart plugs with 12,000 5-star Amazon ratings are under $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Smart home gadgets can add so much convenience to your life by simplifying daily tasks. That’s why everyone loves them so much. On top of that, it’s just so cool to be able to control things with your smartphone or a voice command. We’re truly living in the future! Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find so many great deals on smart home gadgets. For example, TP-Link Kasa LED smart light bulbs are under $12 or get Kasa multicolor bulbs for $9 each instead of $25. Those deals are great, but there’s one particular bargain that our readers have been flocking to Amazon to buy. It offers a nice big discount on what might very well be the single most popular type of smart home device out there: An Alexa smart plug.

Aoycocr Mini WiFi Smart Plug with Alexa and Google Home (4-Pack) List Price: $22.94 Price: $19.79 You Save: $3.15 (14%) Buy Now Coupon Code: 62K6OHUT Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best deal on Alexa smart plugs

Image source: Amazon

Sure, we love smart locks and brilliant smart home gadgets like the MyQ smart garage door opener. It lets you control your garage door using your smartphone or even your voice. It’s back on sale for less than $25 after having sold out last during Prime Day. What’s more, you can score a $40 Amazon credit if you take advantage of the Key promotion Amazon is running right now! Now, there’s something else on sale that’s a far simpler addition to any smart home. It goes without saying that we’re talking about smart plugs. And Amazon is running an incredible limited-time sale on Aoycocr Wi-Fi Smart Plugs.

These plugs with 12,000 5-star Amazon ratings happen to be on sale at an impossibly low price right now!

There is no question that these are among the most beloved smart plugs on Amazon’s whole site. Just scroll through the Amazon reviews and ratings on the product page, and you’ll see how much people like them. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these plugs so much that they awarded the product 5 stars. This should go without saying, but that’s no easy feat for a new product. Of course, what’s not to love when you can pick up a 4-pack at full retail price for just $33?

That price is more than fair. But you won’t pay that much right now if you score a 4-pack while they’re on sale.

Special Amazon coupon code

The normal price of $8.25 per plug is indeed a bargain for plugs as popular and reliable as Aoycocr Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. Heck, Amazon’s own Alexa smart plug costs a whopping $25 just for one! But if grab a 4-pack of Aoyocr’s popular plugs today, you’ll pay so much less. Just use the coupon code 62K6OHUT at checkout and you’ll only pay $4.95 per plug. That’s unbelievable for smart plugs with 12,000 5-star Amazon reviews!

Are you just beginning to dip your toes in the smart home market? Or perhaps you’re a tech-savvy veteran who has been in it for years. In either case, there are a few different types of connected gadgets you definitely need in your arsenal. Smart locks are somewhere near the top of the list, and you have some home security cameras spread around your house. If you don’t, you really should take advantage of Amazon’s sale on the hot new Wyze Cam v3. It’s so great that this top-rated camera with free cloud storage and a crazy new color night vision feature is available for just $35!

But Alexa smart plugs are still at the top of the list for pretty much everyone. Long story short, you really don’t want to miss this great deal.

This deal on Aoycocr Wi-Fi Smart Plugs is set to end on October 31, but we doubt it’ll last until then. The potential problem is that these deals tend to be very popular with our readers. That means there’s always a chance the deal will sell out long before it’s set to expire. This is something we’ve seen happen pretty often with deep discounts like this. Definitely hurry up or you might miss out!

Aoycocr Wi-Fi Smart Plug fast facts

These best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and popular smart home platforms

The free companion app for smartphones lets you control your smart plugs from anywhere in the world using your iPhone, Android phone, or tablet

No hub required

Control your plugs manually or set schedules, timers, and rules

Create groups to control more than one smart plug at a time

Easy to install and ease to operate — the perfect addition to any smart home setup

