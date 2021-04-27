If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Amazon completely sold out of two different AirPods models earlier this month. After all, AirPods are super-popular at full retail and Amazon always offers discounts. The first model that sold out was Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, but they’re now back in stock and back on sale with a nice big $50 discount. And the other model was Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro, the #1 best-selling headphones among our readers.

Today, however, we have terrific news: Not only are all of Apple’s beloved AirPods models back in stock after selling out, but they’re also on sale at the lowest prices of 2021 so far on Amazon.

Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro will cost you $249 if you buy a pair at an Apple store or if you order them online from Apple’s website. And of course, that’s true whether you get them right now or even during a huge sales event like Black Friday. Apple doesn’t do discounts, as most people know all too well. Needless to say, AirPods Pro are worth every penny at full retail, but why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount?

You can often find AirPods Pro on sale for $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day and Black Friday, you might find an even bigger discount. It isn’t a holiday today, but AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon and they’re now on sale for just $197. That means you’ll save $52 compared to buying them from Apple, and it’s Amazon’s lowest price of the year so far!

Various other AirPods models are also discounted at the moment on Amazon, including one discount that just got even deeper. AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are down to $149.99 this week, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. Plus, there’s one last thing you might want to note: Apple’s hot new AirPods Max are still hard to find in stock in some stores, but they’re actually available at Amazon right now and ready for immediate Prime shipping in every single color.

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Seamless switching between devices

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

AirPods Max

Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you

