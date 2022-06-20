AirPods Pro & AirPods 3 already have Prime Day price cuts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone knows that Apple’s various AirPods models are the most popular headphones on the planet right now. With that in mind, and with the knowledge that Amazon is the top online retailer in the country, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And since Amazon’s AirPods Pro price now has a crazy early Prime Day discount, people are swarming Amazon to get them.

Everyone is especially eager to pick up AirPods anytime Amazon them available at discounted prices. The first model that went out of stock recently was Apple’s AirPods 3, but they’re available to order again with a nice big $30 discount. That drops them back to $149.99, the lowest price of 2022 so far.

And it should probably go without saying that the other model that sold out was Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro.

The good news is that all AirPods models have been back in stock since last week. But the potential bad news is that everyone is rushing to buy them ahead of Prime Day. That means they could disappear again at any moment.

AirPods Pro price gets an early Prime Day deal

Apple’s awesome AirPods Pro are insanely popular and they will cost you $249 if you buy a pair from Apple’s website. Sadly, that’s true whether you get them right now or even during a huge sales event like Black Friday.

Apple simply doesn’t do discounts, and Apple fans know that all too well. Needless to say, these noise cancelling earphones are worth every penny at full retail. But why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount?

Head over to Amazon and you can often find AirPods Pro on sale for $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day or Black Friday, you might find an even bigger discount.

Prime Day 2022 isn’t here quite yet, but AirPods Pro are already listed on Amazon for just $174.99.

That means you’ll save $74 compared to buying them from Apple, and it’s Amazon’s lowest price of 2022 so far!

Apple’s other AirPods models are also discounted at the moment on Amazon. That includes AirPods 3, which have been best-sellers lately on Amazon. They have a new design similar to AirPods Pro, but at a lower price because they don’t have ANC. Apple sells them for $179, but they’re $149.99 today on Amazon.

On top of that, AirPods 2 are down to just $99.99. That means there’s something for everyone, whether you want entry-level AirPods or the Pro version with active noise cancellation.

As we mentioned earlier though, it looks like AirPods Pro might be on the verge of selling out again. Definitely hurry up and grab a pair now so you can get them at Amazon’s lowest price!

AirPods Pro price has a deep Amazon discount

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you

Transparency mode is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



They’re sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



Apple’s new updated carrying case supports Lightning charging, MagSafe charging, and Qi wireless charging

AirPods 3 & AirPods 2

AirPods turn on automatically when you remove them from the case, and they connect to your smartphone or tablet instantly



Easy setup for all your Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword support lets you call on Siri without lifting a finger



Touch controls allow you to double-tap either AirPods to play or skip forward

AirPods Max

Industry-leading active noise cancellation technology blocks out all the noise around you, allowing you to focus on your music or your favorite podcasts without interruption

Amazing high-fidelity audio is achieved with Apple’s special custom dynamic drivers

The special “Transparency mode” uses the same mics that enable active noise cancelling to amplify the sounds around you



Enjoy theater-like sound with incredible spatial audio and dynamic head tracking — it’s like surround sound for headphones!



