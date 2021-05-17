If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Considering the fact that everyone knows how incredibly popular Apple’s true wireless earphones are, it really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Amazon completely sold out of two different AirPods models earlier this month. After all, AirPods are super-popular at full retail and Amazon always offers discounts. The first model that sold out was Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, but they’re now back in stock and back on sale with a nice big $40 discount. And it should probably go without saying that the other model that sold out was Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro, the #1 best-selling headphones among our readers.

Well, guess what, bargain hunters. Not only are all of Apple’s beloved AirPods models back in stock right now at Amazon after selling out, but the Pro model is also back on sale at the online retailer’s lowest price of 2021 so far!

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Pro are insanely popular and they will cost you $249 if you buy a pair at an Apple store or if you order them online from Apple’s website. Sadly, that’s true whether you get them right now or even during a huge sales event like Black Friday. Apple simply doesn’t do discounts, and Apple fans know that all too well.

Needless to say, AirPods Pro are worth every penny at full retail, but why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount?

Head over to Amazon and you can often find AirPods Pro on sale for $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day or Black Friday, you might find an even bigger discount. It isn’t a holiday today, but AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon and they’re now on sale for just $197.

That means you’ll save $52 compared to buying them from Apple, and it’s Amazon’s lowest price of the year so far!

Apple’s other AirPods models are also discounted at the moment on Amazon, so there’s something for every Apple fan right now at Amazon whether you want top-of-the-line buds with ANC or the entry-level model. Also, Apple’s AirPods Max are back in stock at Amazon right now in every color, and they’re ready for immediate Prime shipping.

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you, which is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

AirPods turn on automatically when you remove them from the case, and they connect to your smartphone or tablet instantly



Easy setup for all your Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword support lets you call on Siri without lifting a finger



Touch controls allow you to double-tap either AirPods to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Max

Industry-leading active noise cancellation technology blocks out all the noise around you, allowing you to focus on your music or your favorite podcasts without interruption

Amazing high-fidelity audio is achieved with Apple’s special custom dynamic drivers

The special “Transparency mode” uses the same mics that enable active noise cancelling to amplify the sounds around you



Enjoy theater-like sound with incredible spatial audio and dynamic head tracking — it’s like surround sound for headphones!



New Apple AirPods Max - Silver Price:$549.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.