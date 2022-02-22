AirPods Pro deal slashes Apple noise cancelling earbuds to $175

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

What happens when the country’s top online retailer starts offering deep discounts on the world’s best-selling headphones? Well, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And that’s especially true anytime Amazon has an AirPods Pro deal or deep discounts on other models.

The first model that went out of stock recently was Apple’s AirPods 2, but they’re available to order again for just $99.99. Of note, AirPods 3 are also back in stock with a slight discount that drops them to $169.

It should probably go without saying that the other model that sold out was Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro with MagSafe. Since Amazon’s AirPods Pro deals have been so crazy lately, people are swarming Amazon to get them.

Today, AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon. Additionally, they happen to be on sale with a nice big $75 discount. That means you can snag a pair on Amazon for just $174.99!

But the bad news is that inventory has been switching back and forth from “in stock” to “in stock soon”. The last time that happened, Apple’s AirPods Pro sold out within a couple of days.

Long story short… now’s your chance to save big!

AirPods Pro deal saves you $75

The beloved AirPods Pro are insanely popular and they will cost you $249 if you buy a pair from Apple. Sadly, that’s true whether you get them right now or even during a huge sales event like Black Friday. Apple simply doesn’t do discounts, and Apple fans know that all too well.

Needless to say, these noise cancelling earphones are worth every penny at full retail. But why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount?

Over at Amazon, however, you can often find AirPods Pro on sale for $219. That is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day or Black Friday, you might find an even bigger discount.

It isn’t a holiday today, but AirPods Pro with MagSafe are currently listed on Amazon for just $174.99.

That means you’ll save $75 compared to buying them from Apple. And it’s Amazon’s lowest price since Black Friday and Cyber Week!

All of Apple’s other AirPods models are also discounted at the moment. They’re also all at or near the lowest prices of the year. That means there’s something for everyone, whether you want entry-level AirPods or the Pro version with active noise cancellation.

As we mentioned earlier though, it looks like the best-selling AirPods Pro deal might be on the verge of selling out yet again. Definitely hurry up and grab a pair now so you can get them at Amazon’s lowest price!

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you

Transparency mode is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



They’re sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



Now with MagSafe wireless charging in addition to standard Qi wireless charging!

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00

AirPods 3 & AirPods 2

AirPods turn on automatically when you remove them from the case, and they connect to your smartphone or tablet instantly



Easy setup for all your Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword support lets you call on Siri without lifting a finger



Touch controls allow you to double-tap either AirPods to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $179.00

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price: $159.00

AirPods Max

Industry-leading active noise cancellation technology blocks out all the noise around you, allowing you to focus on your music or your favorite podcasts without interruption

Amazing high-fidelity audio is achieved with Apple’s special custom dynamic drivers

The special “Transparency mode” uses the same mics that enable active noise cancelling to amplify the sounds around you



Enjoy theater-like sound with incredible spatial audio and dynamic head tracking — it’s like surround sound for headphones!



Apple AirPods Max - Silver List Price: $549.00

